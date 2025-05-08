scriptPost Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain | Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain

Team India will play a five-match Test series on their tour of England. This will also mark the beginning of India’s campaign in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

BharatMay 08, 2025 / 08:56 am

Patrika Desk

Rohit Sharma Retirement: Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has surprised everyone by announcing his sudden retirement from Test cricket.

The decision comes ahead of Team India’s five-Test tour of England right after IPL 2025. Rohit’s decision is not only a major blow for cricket fans but also a cause for concern for the team management, as they will now have to appoint a new Test captain soon.
The team has vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah as a potential candidate for the Test captaincy. However, according to some media reports, the selectors are hesitant to appoint Bumrah due to fitness concerns and workload management. They prefer a younger player who will be available for all matches in the series. Two contenders are being considered.
Reports suggest that the selectors want to give this responsibility to young batsman Shubman Gill. Gill is currently the vice-captain of the ODI team and has consistently emerged as a rising star in Indian cricket. According to reports, it is not feasible to play Jasprit Bumrah in all five matches of the England Test series. The BCCI may rest him in some matches, keeping workload management in mind. Therefore, it is essential for the team to choose a captain who can play the entire series.
Gill bats at number three in the Test team. His record across all three formats is also good. Playing for India in the longest format, Gill has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 matches, including five centuries and seven half-centuries. Another reason behind considering Gill as captain is his fitness. He is one of India’s fittest players and has rarely missed a match.
Besides Gill, the team management could also entrust the captaincy to KL Rahul (केएल राहुल). Although Rahul has captained the Test team before, his record as captain has not been particularly impressive so far. He has captained India in three Test matches, winning two. He took over the captaincy in the absence of Virat Kohli during the second Test of the South Africa tour in 2021-22. He also led the Indian team on the Bangladesh tour.
Recently, Rahul has regained his form in Test cricket and played some crucial innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If the 33-year-old batsman is given the captaincy again, it will further boost his confidence. Rahul has also previously captained Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

National News

India Launches 100km Deep Air Strikes in Pakistan, Eliminating 90 Terrorists

19 hours ago

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam Widow’s Tears Reflect Families’ Emotional Appeal for Justice

National News

Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam Widow’s Tears Reflect Families’ Emotional Appeal for Justice

17 hours ago

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

Bhopal

MP High Court's Major Ruling on Teacher Recruitment: Special Exam Possible

in 4 hours

Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain

Cricket News

Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

Rishabh Pant’s Place Uncertain, Ishan-Karun Nayar’s Return Possible? India’s Probable Test Squad Against England

Cricket News

Rishabh Pant’s Place Uncertain, Ishan-Karun Nayar’s Return Possible? India’s Probable Test Squad Against England

13 hours ago

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Seven Teams Vie for Spots, Qualification Scenarios Explained

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Seven Teams Vie for Spots, Qualification Scenarios Explained

1 day ago

Aaron Finch Calls for Rishabh Pant's Resignation After Poor LSG Captaincy

Cricket News

Aaron Finch Calls for Rishabh Pant's Resignation After Poor LSG Captaincy

2 days ago

Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

Cricket News

Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain

क्रिकेट

Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain

in 4 hours

Rishabh Pant’s Place Uncertain, Ishan-Karun Nayar’s Return Possible? India’s Probable Test Squad Against England

क्रिकेट

Rishabh Pant’s Place Uncertain, Ishan-Karun Nayar’s Return Possible? India’s Probable Test Squad Against England

13 hours ago

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Seven Teams Vie for Spots, Qualification Scenarios Explained

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Seven Teams Vie for Spots, Qualification Scenarios Explained

1 day ago

Aaron Finch Calls for Rishabh Pant's Resignation After Poor LSG Captaincy

क्रिकेट

Aaron Finch Calls for Rishabh Pant's Resignation After Poor LSG Captaincy

2 days ago

Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

क्रिकेट

Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.