Post Rohit Sharma Retirement: BCCI Likely to Appoint One of These Two Players as Captain

The team has vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah as a potential candidate for the Test captaincy. However, according to some media reports, the selectors are hesitant to appoint Bumrah due to fitness concerns and workload management. They prefer a younger player who will be available for all matches in the series. Two contenders are being considered.

Reports suggest that the selectors want to give this responsibility to young batsman Shubman Gill. Gill is currently the vice-captain of the ODI team and has consistently emerged as a rising star in Indian cricket. According to reports, it is not feasible to play Jasprit Bumrah in all five matches of the England Test series. The BCCI may rest him in some matches, keeping workload management in mind. Therefore, it is essential for the team to choose a captain who can play the entire series.

Gill bats at number three in the Test team. His record across all three formats is also good. Playing for India in the longest format, Gill has scored 1893 runs at an average of 35.05 in 32 matches, including five centuries and seven half-centuries. Another reason behind considering Gill as captain is his fitness. He is one of India’s fittest players and has rarely missed a match.

Besides Gill, the team management could also entrust the captaincy to KL Rahul (केएल राहुल). Although Rahul has captained the Test team before, his record as captain has not been particularly impressive so far. He has captained India in three Test matches, winning two. He took over the captaincy in the absence of Virat Kohli during the second Test of the South Africa tour in 2021-22. He also led the Indian team on the Bangladesh tour.

Recently, Rahul has regained his form in Test cricket and played some crucial innings in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. If the 33-year-old batsman is given the captaincy again, it will further boost his confidence. Rahul has also previously captained Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.