Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Prithvi Shaw Fined Rs 100 for Assault Case Involving Sapna Gill

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan told IANS, "We had filed a complaint against Prithvi Shaw and his group for assault on our client. When the police did not register an FIR, we approached the Andheri Magistrate Court seeking directions to register an FIR, but the court only ordered the police to conduct an inquiry."

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

Prithvi Shaw Sapna Gill
Sapna Gill accuses Prithvi Shaw of molestation (Photo: IANS)

The Dindoshi Sessions Court has imposed a fine of ₹100 on Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw for delaying his response in an alleged assault case filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill.

Ali Kashif Khan, Sapna Gill's lawyer, believes this is a significant message from the court. In a statement to IANS, Khan said, “We filed a complaint against Prithvi Shaw and his group for assault on our client. When the police did not file an FIR, we approached the Andheri Magistrate Court to direct them to register an FIR. However, the court only ordered the police to conduct an inquiry. Therefore, we challenged the order in the Dindoshi Sessions Court. Almost a year has passed, but there has been no response from Prithvi Shaw in this matter.”

He further stated, “The judge of the Dindoshi Sessions Court ordered Prithvi Shaw to file a response several times. His lawyer has since requested extensions on more than three occasions. On Wednesday, when his lawyer was asked to submit the response, he again sought more time. Upon hearing this, the judge ordered him to pay a fine of ₹100. This is not about the amount of the fine, whether it's ₹1 or ₹100. It's a strong message from the court. The law is equal for everyone. Prithvi Shaw has now been given a deadline of December 16th to file his response.”

Ali Kashif Khan added, “I believe his lawyer is wasting time. The case is being dragged on. Perhaps they don't have a response. We allege that the police are colluding with them.”

In February 2023, a dispute arose between Sapna Gill and Prithvi Shaw at a pub in Andheri over a selfie. Sapna alleges that when her friend asked Shaw for a selfie, he refused, snatched her phone, and threw it away. She also accused him of assault and molestation.

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 03:04 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Prithvi Shaw Fined Rs 100 for Assault Case Involving Sapna Gill
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.