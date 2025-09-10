Prithvi Shaw Fined Rs 100 for Assault Case Involving Sapna Gill

The Dindoshi Sessions Court has imposed a fine of ₹100 on Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw for delaying his response in an alleged assault case filed by social media influencer Sapna Gill.
Ali Kashif Khan, Sapna Gill's lawyer, believes this is a significant message from the court. In a statement to IANS, Khan said, “We filed a complaint against Prithvi Shaw and his group for assault on our client. When the police did not file an FIR, we approached the Andheri Magistrate Court to direct them to register an FIR. However, the court only ordered the police to conduct an inquiry. Therefore, we challenged the order in the Dindoshi Sessions Court. Almost a year has passed, but there has been no response from Prithvi Shaw in this matter.”
He further stated, “The judge of the Dindoshi Sessions Court ordered Prithvi Shaw to file a response several times. His lawyer has since requested extensions on more than three occasions. On Wednesday, when his lawyer was asked to submit the response, he again sought more time. Upon hearing this, the judge ordered him to pay a fine of ₹100. This is not about the amount of the fine, whether it's ₹1 or ₹100. It's a strong message from the court. The law is equal for everyone. Prithvi Shaw has now been given a deadline of December 16th to file his response.”
Ali Kashif Khan added, “I believe his lawyer is wasting time. The case is being dragged on. Perhaps they don't have a response. We allege that the police are colluding with them.”
In February 2023, a dispute arose between Sapna Gill and Prithvi Shaw at a pub in Andheri over a selfie. Sapna alleges that when her friend asked Shaw for a selfie, he refused, snatched her phone, and threw it away. She also accused him of assault and molestation.