scriptPriyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK | Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

Priyansh Arya created history by smashing a century off just 39 balls.

BharatApr 09, 2025 / 09:13 am

Patrika Desk

Priyansh Arya ipl 2025 hundred
Priyansh Arya smashed a century in just 39 balls in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This is the fastest century in IPL history against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Priyansh achieved this feat with 9 sixes and 7 fours. His impressive performance, including hitting six sixes in six balls in the Delhi Premier League, led Punjab Kings (PBKS) to include him in their team. Priyansh proved his mettle and displayed his prowess when his team needed him the most.
In the previous match, Punjab Kings had lost 5 wickets for only 83 runs, with even captain Shreyas Iyer, who had scored an unbeaten 97 in the first match, and four other batsmen failing to reach double figures. However, Priyansh single-handedly decimated the Chennai bowlers, scoring his century in just 39 balls. This is also the second-fastest century in Punjab Kings’ history. Previously, David Miller had achieved this feat in 38 balls in 2013.
Priyansh also became the second fastest Indian to score a century in IPL history. Previously, Yusuf Pathan had achieved this feat in 37 balls playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the fastest IPL century belongs to Chris Gayle, who scored it in 30 balls playing for Bangalore against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

Fastest Centuries in IPL History

  • 30 balls – Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bangalore, 2013
  • 37 balls – Yusuf Pathan (RR) vs MI, Mumbai, 2010
  • 38 balls – David Miller (KXIP) vs RCB, Mohali, 2013
  • 39 balls – Travis Head (SRH) vs RCB, Bangalore, 2024
  • 39 balls – Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, Mullanpur, 2025

IPL Centuries by Uncapped Players

  • Shaun Marsh vs RR, 2008
  • Manish Pandey vs HDC, 2009
  • Paul Valthaty (KXIP) vs CSK, 2009
  • Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs RR, 2021
  • Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, 2022
  • Prabhsimran Singh vs DC, 2023
  • Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, 2025

News / Sports / Cricket News / Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Jaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod

News Bulletin

Jaipur Metro to Expand: 35 Stations Planned Between Sitapura and Todi Mod

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Hospital Refuses Treatment to MLA's Mother

Political

Rajasthan Hospital Refuses Treatment to MLA's Mother

in 5 hours

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

Cricket News

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

in 5 hours

Bihar Ministers Receive Significant Salary Hike Ahead of Elections

National News

Bihar Ministers Receive Significant Salary Hike Ahead of Elections

13 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

Sports

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

13 hours ago

Hardik Pandya Sets World Record Despite MI Loss to RCB

Sports

Hardik Pandya Sets World Record Despite MI Loss to RCB

15 hours ago

BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

Sports

BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

15 hours ago

Four Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record

Sports

Four Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record

17 hours ago

Trending Sports News

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

क्रिकेट

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

in 5 hours

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

खेल

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

13 hours ago

Hardik Pandya Sets World Record Despite MI Loss to RCB

खेल

Hardik Pandya Sets World Record Despite MI Loss to RCB

15 hours ago

BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

खेल

BCCI Slaps Heavy Fine on Rajat Patidar After RCB's Thrilling Win Against Mumbai

15 hours ago

Four Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record

खेल

Four Indians Among IPL's Top 5 Bowlers; Ashwin Poised to Break Bravo's Record

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.