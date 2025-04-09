Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

In the previous match, Punjab Kings had lost 5 wickets for only 83 runs, with even captain Shreyas Iyer, who had scored an unbeaten 97 in the first match, and four other batsmen failing to reach double figures. However, Priyansh single-handedly decimated the Chennai bowlers, scoring his century in just 39 balls. This is also the second-fastest century in Punjab Kings’ history. Previously, David Miller had achieved this feat in 38 balls in 2013.

A star is well and truly born! 🌟#TATAIPL unearths a new gem as #PriyanshArya smashes the 2nd fastest century by an Indian in the league! ❤🔥 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/tDvWovyffE#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi &… pic.twitter.com/tf4Wnoo40j— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 8, 2025 Priyansh also became the second fastest Indian to score a century in IPL history. Previously, Yusuf Pathan had achieved this feat in 37 balls playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the fastest IPL century belongs to Chris Gayle, who scored it in 30 balls playing for Bangalore against Pune Warriors India in 2013. Priyansh also became the second fastest Indian to score a century in IPL history. Previously, Yusuf Pathan had achieved this feat in 37 balls playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the fastest IPL century belongs to Chris Gayle, who scored it in 30 balls playing for Bangalore against Pune Warriors India in 2013.