Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch in Qualifier 2

Both Teams Confident MI’s confidence will undoubtedly be sky-high after their Eliminator win. However, Punjab Kings, having already defeated Mumbai in the league stage, are masters of comebacks. Led by new captain Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings, despite having a large number of uncapped players, possess the ability to defeat any top team, as demonstrated this season. Let’s take a look at five players from Punjab and Mumbai who can single-handedly win the match.

Rohit Sharma Mumbai’s experienced opening batsman, Rohit Sharma, played a crucial 81-run innings in the Eliminator match. Rohit has scored 410 runs in 14 matches this season, including four half-centuries. If he gets going, he can single-handedly win the match.

𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶. 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶. 💪💥#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/T8Zul1UFQp — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 1, 2025 Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar Yadav is in exceptional form. He has scored 673 runs for Mumbai in 15 matches this season at an average of 67.30, including five half-centuries. He is currently second in the run-scoring charts this season. Suryakumar Yadav is in exceptional form. He has scored 673 runs for Mumbai in 15 matches this season at an average of 67.30, including five half-centuries. He is currently second in the run-scoring charts this season.

Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai’s experienced fast bowler is one of the deadliest in the world. Bumrah has taken 18 wickets in 11 matches this season. He has the ability to dismantle any batsman with his yorkers.

Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer, in tremendous form, has the ability to turn the match around single-handedly. He has played 15 matches in IPL 2025, scoring 516 runs at an average of 46.91, including 5 half-centuries.