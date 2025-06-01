scriptPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch in Qualifier 2 | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Five Players to Watch in Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings will face Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 today, Sunday. The winner will secure a place in the semi-final. Let’s take a look at the players who will play a crucial role in today’s match.

Jun 01, 2025 / 01:41 pm

Patrika Desk

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2: Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will clash in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday, 1 June. The winner of this match will face RCB in the final on 3 June. Punjab Kings, boasting a strong recent form, topped the points table after the league stage with 9 wins out of 14 matches. They won four of their last five league matches, including a seven-wicket victory against MI. MI, on the other hand, faced four defeats in their first five matches but staged a remarkable comeback, winning six consecutive matches to secure a playoff berth.

Both Teams Confident

MI’s confidence will undoubtedly be sky-high after their Eliminator win. However, Punjab Kings, having already defeated Mumbai in the league stage, are masters of comebacks. Led by new captain Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings, despite having a large number of uncapped players, possess the ability to defeat any top team, as demonstrated this season. Let’s take a look at five players from Punjab and Mumbai who can single-handedly win the match.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai’s experienced opening batsman, Rohit Sharma, played a crucial 81-run innings in the Eliminator match. Rohit has scored 410 runs in 14 matches this season, including four half-centuries. If he gets going, he can single-handedly win the match.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is in exceptional form. He has scored 673 runs for Mumbai in 15 matches this season at an average of 67.30, including five half-centuries. He is currently second in the run-scoring charts this season.

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai’s experienced fast bowler is one of the deadliest in the world. Bumrah has taken 18 wickets in 11 matches this season. He has the ability to dismantle any batsman with his yorkers.

Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer, in tremendous form, has the ability to turn the match around single-handedly. He has played 15 matches in IPL 2025, scoring 516 runs at an average of 46.91, including 5 half-centuries.

Arshdeep Singh

Just as Mumbai has Jasprit Bumrah, Punjab has Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep has been Punjab’s most successful bowler this season, taking 18 wickets in 15 matches.

