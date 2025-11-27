R Ashwin Defends Gautam Gambhir Amidst Criticism After Test Series Whitewash

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir.
R Ashwin defends Gautam Gambhir: Following India’s whitewash in the home Test series against South Africa, fans in Barsapara chanted ‘Gautam Gambhir haay-haay, wapas jao’ (Gautam Gambhir, shame, shame, go back) on Wednesday. Some former cricketers also objected to Gambhir's decisions and criticised him severely. Meanwhile, former Indian off-spinner R Ashwin has strongly defended head coach Gautam Gambhir after losing the home Test series to South Africa. Dismissing calls for the coach's removal, Ashwin stated that Gambhir's contract extends until 2027 and he should not be blamed.
India suffered a heavy defeat in the two-match Test series, losing by a record 408 runs in Guwahati. Since then, Gambhir's plans and his strategy of supporting all-rounders have faced severe criticism, with some believing the team's balance has been completely disrupted. However, Ashwin has outright rejected the demands for the head coach's removal.
Speaking on his YouTube channel show 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said that Gautam Gambhir's contract is until 2027, hence he should not be blamed. Regarding the protests, he asked, "Why are we doing this? It's a game. Managing a team is not that easy, and yes, he is also hurting. We need to understand this. Firing someone might seem good, but it shouldn't happen."
He further added that mistakes were bound to happen, but he did not justify troubling anyone. Ashwin continued, "Gautam is not my relative. I can also point out 10 mistakes. Yes, mistakes happen... but when they have to be paid for, they become expensive. Anyone can make a mistake."
Concerned about the impact on India's formidable home record, Ashwin acknowledged the need for accountability but stressed that the spotlight should not solely be on the coach. "We want to demand responsibility. It's easy because a lot is achieved in Indian Cricket and there's a lot of money involved. Many people are ready to do this job. But, a coach cannot pick up the bat and play."
Ashwin emphasised that not just the management, but the players too should accept their failures. "Put yourself in the coach's shoes. You can say that a player needs continuity and there has been rotation. Okay, I agree. But, the responsibility to play and perform lies with the player."
The former off-spinner said that they (critics) justified blaming Gambhir, but did not see players taking responsibility. "There is no doubt that decisions can always be better. But, I personally don't like this attack, because we are always looking for someone to blame."
