Cricket News

Rachin Ravindra’s Record-Breaking Century Propels New Zealand into Champions Trophy Semifinals

NZ vs BAN Match Highlights: New Zealand secured their place in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025, defeating Bangladesh by 5 wickets.

Feb 25, 2025

NZ vs BAN Match Highlights

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Highlights: The sixth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 was played on Monday between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Kiwi team, having defeated the hosts Pakistan in their first match, secured their place in the tournament semi-finals by defeating Bangladesh by five wickets. Bangladesh, on the other hand, were eliminated from the tournament after their second consecutive defeat. Rachin Ravindra, playing his first Champions Trophy match, created history by scoring a magnificent 112 runs off 105 balls, including 12 fours and a six, setting a new world record. This match also saw 10 major milestones being achieved. Let’s take a look at those records:

First Player in the World to Score a Century in ODI World Cup and CT Debut

This was Rachin Ravindra’s Champions Trophy debut match, and he scored a century in his very first match of this ICC tournament. Earlier, in his debut match of the ODI World Cup 2023 played in India, he scored a century against England. He has become the first batsman in the history of cricket to score centuries in both his ODI World Cup debut and Champions Trophy debut matches.

Player of the Match (POTM) in New Zealand’s ODI Wins in 2025

Matt Henry
Rachin Ravindra
Glenn Phillips
Kane Williamson
Will O’Rourke
Tom Latham
Michael Bracewell
(Seven different players in seven wins.)

Centuries for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy

145* – Nathan Astle vs USA, The Oval, 2004
118* – Tom Latham vs Pak, Karachi, 2025
112 – Rachin Ravindra (रचिन रविंद्र) vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2025
107 – Will Young vs Pak, Karachi, 2025
102* – Chris Cairns vs India, Nairobi, 2000 Final
100 – Kane Williamson vs Australia, Edgbaston, 2017

Highest Partnerships for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy

163 – Nathan Astle and Scott Styris vs USA, The Oval, 2004
136* – Nathan Astle and Craig McMillan vs USA, The Oval, 2004
135 – Nathan Astle and Roger Twose vs Pak, Nairobi, 2000
129 – Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2025

Most Consecutive Wins by a Touring Team in Pakistan

7 – India (2006-2008)
6 – Sri Lanka (1995-1997)
6* – New Zealand (2023-2025)

Most Centuries for New Zealand in ICC ODI Events

4 – Rachin Ravindra (11 innings)
3 – Kane Williamson (34 innings)
3 – Nathan Astle (35 innings)

100+ Strike Rate in ODIs for New Zealand (Minimum 1000 Runs)

111.66 – Luke Ronchi
109.61 – Rachin Ravindra
108.72 – Corey Anderson
104.69 – Colin Munro

Fastest 1000 ODI Runs for New Zealand (by innings)

22 – Devon Conway
24 – Glenn Turner
24 – Daryl Mitchell
25 – Andrew Jones
26 – Rachin Ravindra
28 – Will Young

40+ Runs in the Champions Trophy at Number 7 or Lower

3 – Daniel Vettori
2 – Elton Chigumbura
2 – Jaker Ali

Most Dots by New Zealand Spinners in the Champions Trophy

53 – 3/14 (10) – Daniel Vettori vs USA, The Oval, 2004
43 – 0/23(10) – Daniel Vettori vs Australia, Edgbaston, 2013
43 – 4/26(10) – Michael Bracewell vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2025
42 – 1/38(10) – Michael Bracewell vs Pakistan, Karachi, 2025

