Rachin Ravindra’s Record-Breaking Century Propels New Zealand into Champions Trophy Semifinals

First Player in the World to Score a Century in ODI World Cup and CT Debut This was Rachin Ravindra’s Champions Trophy debut match, and he scored a century in his very first match of this ICC tournament. Earlier, in his debut match of the ODI World Cup 2023 played in India, he scored a century against England. He has become the first batsman in the history of cricket to score centuries in both his ODI World Cup debut and Champions Trophy debut matches.

Player of the Match (POTM) in New Zealand’s ODI Wins in 2025 Matt Henry

Rachin Ravindra

Glenn Phillips

Kane Williamson

Will O’Rourke

Tom Latham

Michael Bracewell

(Seven different players in seven wins.) Centuries for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 145* – Nathan Astle vs USA, The Oval, 2004

118* – Tom Latham vs Pak, Karachi, 2025

112 – Rachin Ravindra (रचिन रविंद्र) vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2025

107 – Will Young vs Pak, Karachi, 2025

102* – Chris Cairns vs India, Nairobi, 2000 Final

100 – Kane Williamson vs Australia, Edgbaston, 2017

Highest Partnerships for New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 163 – Nathan Astle and Scott Styris vs USA, The Oval, 2004

136* – Nathan Astle and Craig McMillan vs USA, The Oval, 2004

135 – Nathan Astle and Roger Twose vs Pak, Nairobi, 2000

129 – Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2025

Most Consecutive Wins by a Touring Team in Pakistan 7 – India (2006-2008)

6 – Sri Lanka (1995-1997)

6* – New Zealand (2023-2025) Most Centuries for New Zealand in ICC ODI Events 4 – Rachin Ravindra (11 innings)

3 – Kane Williamson (34 innings)

3 – Nathan Astle (35 innings)

100+ Strike Rate in ODIs for New Zealand (Minimum 1000 Runs) 111.66 – Luke Ronchi

109.61 – Rachin Ravindra

108.72 – Corey Anderson

104.69 – Colin Munro Fastest 1000 ODI Runs for New Zealand (by innings) 22 – Devon Conway

24 – Glenn Turner

24 – Daryl Mitchell

25 – Andrew Jones

26 – Rachin Ravindra

28 – Will Young