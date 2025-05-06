scriptRahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar | Latest News | Patrika News
Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

The reason for his statement remains unclear, but his post has sparked a major controversy online.

BharatMay 06, 2025 / 11:00 am

Patrika Desk

Rahul Vaidya on Virat Kohli: Bollywood singer Rahul Vaidya has made controversial statements about Team India’s star batsman Virat Kohli and his fans. Rahul referred to Virat Kohli and his fans as jokers on social media. The reason for his statement remains unclear, but his post has sparked a major controversy online. Kohli’s fans are criticising Rahul vehemently and using abusive language towards him and his family.

Kohli’s Fans React Strongly

Rahul Vaidya, late on Tuesday night, posted an Instagram story calling Virat Kohli and his fans ‘jokers’. He wrote that Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Kohli himself. This post went viral immediately. The reason behind Rahul’s statement remains unknown, but it is speculated to be a publicity stunt. Following this post, Kohli’s fans have strongly criticised him, with some resorting to abusive language directed at both Rahul and his family.

‘You are also abusing my wife and sister…’

After facing online trolling, Rahul Vaidya posted another Instagram story stating that while he doesn’t mind the abuse directed at him, the abuse targeted at his wife and sister is unacceptable. He reiterated his statement that Virat Kohli’s fans are “worthless jokers”.

Avneet Kaur benefits immensely from Virat’s like

Recently, Virat Kohli liked actress Avneet Kaur’s photo. When the matter gained traction, Virat clarified that it was due to the algorithm and requested the matter be dropped. Avneet Kaur significantly benefited from this incident, gaining nearly two million followers.

