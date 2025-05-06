Rahul Vaidya's Controversial Remarks on Virat Kohli Spark Social Media Uproar

Kohli’s Fans React Strongly Rahul Vaidya, late on Tuesday night, posted an Instagram story calling Virat Kohli and his fans ‘jokers’. He wrote that Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Kohli himself. This post went viral immediately. The reason behind Rahul’s statement remains unknown, but it is speculated to be a publicity stunt. Following this post, Kohli’s fans have strongly criticised him, with some resorting to abusive language directed at both Rahul and his family.

‘You are also abusing my wife and sister…’ After facing online trolling, Rahul Vaidya posted another Instagram story stating that while he doesn’t mind the abuse directed at him, the abuse targeted at his wife and sister is unacceptable. He reiterated his statement that Virat Kohli’s fans are “worthless jokers”.