Rain Threatens RCB vs PBKS IPL Final in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash, both aiming to end a 17-year title drought. However, only one team’s dream can be realised.

Jun 03, 2025 / 05:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad (Photo Credit-IANS)

IPL 2024 RCB vs PBKS Live Updates: The stage is set for the Indian Premier League 2025 final. The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM, when the battle between the two teams will begin. Both teams have been playing in the IPL continuously since 2008. Both teams have changed names, changed captains, but haven’t been able to change their story in the last 17 years. However, June 3, 2025, will be the date etched in history when either Punjab Kings or Royal Challengers Bangalore will finally achieve their dream of winning their first IPL title.

RCB vs PBKS Live Update: Rain starts in Ahmedabad

Rain has suddenly started in Ahmedabad. There were clouds in the sky in the morning, but around 5 PM, rain intervened, increasing the anxiety of the fans.

Latest situation in Ahmedabad

Talking about the weather in Ahmedabad, it is very hot today, and the chances of rain seem low. However, clouds are definitely visible in some parts of the sky.

According to Accuweather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 36 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, which will drop to around 31 degrees Celsius by the end. The humidity level during the match is expected to be between 52 percent and 63 percent. Cloudy skies are expected for most of the time. The chances of rain are between 2 and 5 percent. If the match is not possible due to rain on Tuesday, a ‘reserve day’ has been kept for Wednesday. If the match cannot be played on both days, Punjab Kings, being at the top of the points table, will be declared the winner.
Both teams have come close to lifting the IPL trophy but have only been runners-up. RCB has previously played three finals (2009, 2011, 2016), while Punjab played a single final in 2014. Excitement is at its peak among the fans of both franchises. There is a possibility of rain during the match. In this case, the weather could make the match even more exciting for the fans.

Story of the 2023 IPL final

Ahmedabad also hosted the IPL final in 2023. This decisive match was significantly disrupted by rain. On May 28, 2023, not a single ball could be bowled due to rain. Fortunately, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) used a ‘reserve day’ to hold the final the next day. However, rain also intervened on this day, causing the match to be shortened to 15 overs in the second innings. Ravindra Jadeja hit a six on the last ball, giving Chennai Super Kings victory against the home team Gujarat Titans. This was Chennai Super Kings’ fifth IPL title.

