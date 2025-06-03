Rain Threatens RCB vs PBKS IPL Final in Ahmedabad

RCB vs PBKS Live Update: Rain starts in Ahmedabad Rain has suddenly started in Ahmedabad. There were clouds in the sky in the morning, but around 5 PM, rain intervened, increasing the anxiety of the fans.

Latest situation in Ahmedabad Talking about the weather in Ahmedabad, it is very hot today, and the chances of rain seem low. However, clouds are definitely visible in some parts of the sky. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Ahmedabad will be around 36 degrees Celsius at the start of the match, which will drop to around 31 degrees Celsius by the end. The humidity level during the match is expected to be between 52 percent and 63 percent. Cloudy skies are expected for most of the time. The chances of rain are between 2 and 5 percent. If the match is not possible due to rain on Tuesday, a ‘reserve day’ has been kept for Wednesday. If the match cannot be played on both days, Punjab Kings, being at the top of the points table, will be declared the winner.

Both teams have come close to lifting the IPL trophy but have only been runners-up. RCB has previously played three finals (2009, 2011, 2016), while Punjab played a single final in 2014. Excitement is at its peak among the fans of both franchises. There is a possibility of rain during the match. In this case, the weather could make the match even more exciting for the fans.