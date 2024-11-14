Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India?

After failing to take a single wicket on the first day, Shami made a strong comeback on the second day. He dismissed Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma for just 8 runs. Shami’s ability to break partnerships and dismantle the lower order was on full display. In a dangerous spell, he bowled Saransh Jain, and then sent Kumar Kartikeya and Kulwant Khejroliya back to the pavilion, leaving the host team struggling.

The experienced fast bowler’s performance helped Bengal take a crucial 61-run lead in the first innings, giving them a good start to their campaign. Despite not being in top form, Shami consistently troubled the Madhya Pradesh batsmen. Shami is playing his first Ranji Trophy match in five years. His last match for Bengal was against Kerala in November 2018, just before India’s historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia.

During that Border-Gavaskar series, Shami had taken 16 wickets and made a significant contribution. Shami is now trying to regain his fitness, and his good performance in the Ranji Trophy could pave the way for his return to the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, starting on November 22 in Perth.