scriptRanji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India? | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India?

Madhya Pradesh suffered at the hands of Mohammad Shami’s deadly bowling, as he took 4 wickets for just 54 runs. With this, he has also made a strong statement for the 2025 Indian Premier League mega auction.

New DelhiNov 14, 2024 / 04:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Mohammad Shami, Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy 2024: Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami has made a strong comeback to cricket after almost a year. He has made a memorable return to the Ranji Trophy, taking four wickets at the Holkar Stadium, helping Bengal take the lead in the first innings against Madhya Pradesh. The 34-year-old fast bowler, playing his first Ranji Trophy match since 2018, showcased his class, experience, and confidence. He delivered a brilliant spell of 19 overs, taking 4-54, and left his mark on the Bengal team.
After failing to take a single wicket on the first day, Shami made a strong comeback on the second day. He dismissed Madhya Pradesh captain Shubham Sharma for just 8 runs. Shami’s ability to break partnerships and dismantle the lower order was on full display. In a dangerous spell, he bowled Saransh Jain, and then sent Kumar Kartikeya and Kulwant Khejroliya back to the pavilion, leaving the host team struggling.
The experienced fast bowler’s performance helped Bengal take a crucial 61-run lead in the first innings, giving them a good start to their campaign. Despite not being in top form, Shami consistently troubled the Madhya Pradesh batsmen. Shami is playing his first Ranji Trophy match in five years. His last match for Bengal was against Kerala in November 2018, just before India’s historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia.
During that Border-Gavaskar series, Shami had taken 16 wickets and made a significant contribution. Shami is now trying to regain his fitness, and his good performance in the Ranji Trophy could pave the way for his return to the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, starting on November 22 in Perth.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years

State

Madhya Pradesh: Government buses may soon run again after 19 years

in 4 hours

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Statement on Gifts Received from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Statement on Gifts Received from Sukesh Chandrasekhar

in 4 hours

RSS will connect researchers with developed India’s vision, researchers from across the country will participate

National News

RSS will connect researchers with developed India’s vision, researchers from across the country will participate

4 minutes ago

Children’s Day: Why was it celebrated on 20th November instead of 14th November, know the importance and history

National News

Children’s Day: Why was it celebrated on 20th November instead of 14th November, know the importance and history

in 2 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए शाम पांच तक हुई 64.86 प्रतिशत वोटिंग

16 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: देवघर में PM Modi ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, कहा- झारखंड की पहचान बदलने की हो रही साजिश

18 hours ago

Jharkhand Voting: रांची में पत्नी साक्षी संग वोट डालने पहुंचे MS Dhoni, लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिक्शन, देखें वीडियो

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Voting: रांची में पत्नी साक्षी संग वोट डालने पहुंचे MS Dhoni, लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिक्शन, देखें वीडियो

19 hours ago

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: पहले चरण की 43 सीटों पर वोटिंग जारी, PM मोदी की अपील- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!

1 day ago

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Election 2024: झारखंड में पहले चरण के लिए मतदान कल, राजस्थान, MP समेत 10 राज्यों की 32 सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए होगी वोटिंग

21 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

‘OBC समाज का प्रधानमंत्री कांग्रेस को बर्दाश्त नहीं’, महाराष्ट्र में गरजे PM मोदी, राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना

मुंबई

‘OBC समाज का प्रधानमंत्री कांग्रेस को बर्दाश्त नहीं’, महाराष्ट्र में गरजे PM मोदी, राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना

in 5 hours

महाराष्ट्र में भगवान गणेश की फोटो पर चिपकाया कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का पोस्टर, वीडियो वायरल

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र में भगवान गणेश की फोटो पर चिपकाया कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी का पोस्टर, वीडियो वायरल

in 5 hours

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

मुंबई

Sena vs Sena: उद्धव गुट के कार्यकर्ताओं ने शिंदे गुट की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं पर किया हमला, कपड़े फाड़े!

13 hours ago

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

मुंबई

सोनिया जी, लिख लीजिए आपका राहुल नाम का प्लेन 21वीं बार भी होगा क्रैश: अमित शाह

14 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

मुंबई

महाराष्ट्र की इन VIP सीटों पर होगा दिलचस्प मुकाबला, जानें कहां किसकी होगी किससे टक्कर?

15 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

Now this cricketer announces retirement from Test cricket, played his last Test at Eden Gardens

Cricket News

Now this cricketer announces retirement from Test cricket, played his last Test at Eden Gardens

in 5 hours

IND vs SA: India’s only match in Centurion saw Klassen’s assault and a humiliating defeat

Cricket News

IND vs SA: India’s only match in Centurion saw Klassen’s assault and a humiliating defeat

20 hours ago

After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

Cricket News

After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

1 day ago

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

Cricket News

Rahmannullah Gurbaz created history in ODI cricket, broke Virat-Sachin and Babar’s big records in one stroke

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India?

क्रिकेट

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India?

in 5 hours

PKL 2024: With Fourth Consecutive Win, Haryana Steelers Reach Top of the Points Table

अन्य खेल

PKL 2024: With Fourth Consecutive Win, Haryana Steelers Reach Top of the Points Table

in 4 hours

Now this cricketer announces retirement from Test cricket, played his last Test at Eden Gardens

क्रिकेट

Now this cricketer announces retirement from Test cricket, played his last Test at Eden Gardens

in 5 hours

IND vs SA: India’s only match in Centurion saw Klassen’s assault and a humiliating defeat

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA: India’s only match in Centurion saw Klassen’s assault and a humiliating defeat

20 hours ago

After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

क्रिकेट

After Gautam Gambhir’s counterattack, Ponting steps back, now says this about Virat Kohli

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.