Rashid Khan Breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Asia Cup Record

Rashid Khan's Asia Cup Record: Afghanistan suffered a narrow 8-run defeat against Bangladesh in a match played on Tuesday night in the Asia Cup 2025, losing a golden opportunity to reach the Super-4 stage of the tournament. Although the day was disappointing for the Afghan team, their captain, Rashid Khan, created history in the Asia Cup T20 by setting a new record. Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Asia Cup T20, surpassing the record previously held by Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had taken 13 wickets in six Asia Cup T20 matches, while Rashid Khan had 12 wickets in nine matches before this game. Rashid bowled brilliantly against Bangladesh, claiming the important wickets of opening batsmen Saif Hassan and Shamim Hossain. In his four-over spell, he conceded 26 runs and took two wickets. This brings Rashid's total wickets in 10 Asia Cup T20 matches to 14.
Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 14 wickets
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) – 13 wickets
Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 12 wickets
Amjad Javed (UAE) – 12 wickets
Hardik Pandya (India) – 12 wickets
Mohammad Naveed (UAE) – 11 wickets
Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh) – 11 wickets
Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 9 wickets
Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh) – 9 wickets
Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) – 9 wickets