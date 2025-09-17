Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Rashid Khan Breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Asia Cup Record

Although Afghanistan suffered a narrow defeat against Bangladesh, Rashid Khan's exceptional bowling performance in the match saw him surpass Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record for most wickets in the Asia Cup T20 tournament.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

Rashid Khan Asia Cup Record
Rashid Khan bowling during the match (Photo Source: X@/ACBofficials)

Rashid Khan's Asia Cup Record: Afghanistan suffered a narrow 8-run defeat against Bangladesh in a match played on Tuesday night in the Asia Cup 2025, losing a golden opportunity to reach the Super-4 stage of the tournament. Although the day was disappointing for the Afghan team, their captain, Rashid Khan, created history in the Asia Cup T20 by setting a new record. Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Asia Cup T20, surpassing the record previously held by Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

History Created with Two Wickets

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar had taken 13 wickets in six Asia Cup T20 matches, while Rashid Khan had 12 wickets in nine matches before this game. Rashid bowled brilliantly against Bangladesh, claiming the important wickets of opening batsmen Saif Hassan and Shamim Hossain. In his four-over spell, he conceded 26 runs and took two wickets. This brings Rashid's total wickets in 10 Asia Cup T20 matches to 14.

Highest Wicket-takers in T20 Asia Cup

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 14 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) – 13 wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 12 wickets

Amjad Javed (UAE) – 12 wickets

Hardik Pandya (India) – 12 wickets

Mohammad Naveed (UAE) – 11 wickets

Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh) – 11 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 9 wickets

Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh) – 9 wickets

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) – 9 wickets

Share the news:

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2025

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 12:48 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rashid Khan Breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Asia Cup Record
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.