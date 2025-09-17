Rashid Khan Breaks Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Asia Cup Record

Rashid Khan's Asia Cup Record: Afghanistan suffered a narrow 8-run defeat against Bangladesh in a match played on Tuesday night in the Asia Cup 2025, losing a golden opportunity to reach the Super-4 stage of the tournament. Although the day was disappointing for the Afghan team, their captain, Rashid Khan, created history in the Asia Cup T20 by setting a new record. Rashid Khan has become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Asia Cup T20, surpassing the record previously held by Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.