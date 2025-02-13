RCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

The Vacancy After Faf du Plessis Following the release of Faf du Plessis, RCB did not acquire any player with leadership capabilities in the mega auction last November. Speculation then arose that either Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar would be given the captaincy. Kohli led RCB from 2013 to 2021. The highlight of his captaincy was in 2016 when they were runners-up after Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Why Rajat Patidar Was Chosen as Captain Rajat Patidar was one of the three players retained by RCB for IPL 2025. Patidar has prior experience captaining Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Under his capable leadership, Madhya Pradesh reached the final of the SMAT (domestic T20 tournament). This experience contributed to his selection for this crucial role.