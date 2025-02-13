scriptRCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

RCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has announced the name of its new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. Explosive batsman Rajat Patidar has been appointed the new RCB captain, succeeding Virat Kohli.

BharatFeb 13, 2025 / 01:30 pm

Patrika Desk

RCB New Captain Rajat Patidar
RCB’s New Captain Rajat Patidar: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) announced their new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season on Thursday, 13 February. In a press conference at 11:30 AM, the RCB franchise revealed the name of their new captain for IPL 2025 and beyond. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar were the frontrunners for the captaincy. Explosive batsman Rajat Patidar has been appointed as the new captain, surpassing Kohli.

The Vacancy After Faf du Plessis

Following the release of Faf du Plessis, RCB did not acquire any player with leadership capabilities in the mega auction last November. Speculation then arose that either Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar would be given the captaincy. Kohli led RCB from 2013 to 2021. The highlight of his captaincy was in 2016 when they were runners-up after Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Why Rajat Patidar Was Chosen as Captain

Rajat Patidar was one of the three players retained by RCB for IPL 2025. Patidar has prior experience captaining Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. Under his capable leadership, Madhya Pradesh reached the final of the SMAT (domestic T20 tournament). This experience contributed to his selection for this crucial role.
— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 13, 2025

Full RCB Team for IPL 2025

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasiq Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, S. Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

News / Sports / Cricket News / RCB Appoints Rajat Patidar as Captain for IPL 2025

