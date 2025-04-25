RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

Chasing a target of 206 runs, Rajasthan Royals’ opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a 52-run partnership for the first wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke the partnership in the fifth over, dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi (16). In the very next over, Josh Hazlewood delivered another blow to RR, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal played a whirlwind innings of 49 runs off 19 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes.

Krunal Pandya then sent captain Ryan Parag (22 off 10 balls) and Nitish Rana (28 off 22 balls) back to the pavilion. Shimron Hetmyer (11) became Hazlewood’s second victim. In the 19th over, Hazlewood dismissed Dhruv Jurel (47 off 34 balls) and Jofra Archer (0) in the same over, significantly shifting the momentum back towards RCB.

Shubham Dubey (12) was dismissed as the eighth wicket by Yash Dayal. Wanindu Hasaranga (1) was run out in the 20th over. Rajasthan Royals managed only 194 runs for nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs, losing the match by 11 runs. Josh Hazlewood took four wickets for RCB, while Krunal Pandya claimed two, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took one.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Ryan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB’s opening pair of Faf du Plessis (not mentioned in the Hindi text, needs clarification) and Virat Kohli provided a solid start, adding 61 runs for the first wicket. Wanindu Hasaranga provided RR with their first breakthrough in the seventh over, dismissing Faf du Plessis (26) (assuming this is the player dismissed, needs clarification from source).

Devdutt Padikkal then joined Virat Kohli and accelerated the scoring rate. The duo added 105 runs for the second wicket. Jofra Archer provided RR with their second success in the 16th over, dismissing Virat Kohli. Kohli played a knock of 70 runs off 42 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. In the very next over, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Padikkal. Padikkal scored 50 runs off 27 balls, hitting three sixes and four fours. Rajat Patidar (1) was the fourth wicket to fall. Tim David (23 off 15 balls) was run out as the fifth wicket. Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 20 runs off 10 balls. Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 205 runs for five wickets in their 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma took two wickets for Rajasthan Royals, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer each took one wicket.