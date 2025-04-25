scriptRCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss. | RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss. | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

RCB vs RR, IPL 2025: RCB posted a challenging 205/5 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Rajasthan could only manage 194/9, falling short by 11 runs. Jaiswal top-scored for Rajasthan with 49 runs. For RCB, Hazelwood was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets.

BharatApr 25, 2025 / 08:20 am

Patrika Desk

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, 42nd Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday. This victory was powered by half-centuries from Virat Kohli (70) and Devdutt Padikkal (50), followed by impactful bowling performances from Josh Hazlewood (four wickets) and Krunal Pandya (two wickets). This win marks RCB’s sixth victory in nine matches, while RR suffered their seventh defeat in the same number of games.
Chasing a target of 206 runs, Rajasthan Royals’ opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi put on a 52-run partnership for the first wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar broke the partnership in the fifth over, dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi (16). In the very next over, Josh Hazlewood delivered another blow to RR, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal played a whirlwind innings of 49 runs off 19 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes.
Krunal Pandya then sent captain Ryan Parag (22 off 10 balls) and Nitish Rana (28 off 22 balls) back to the pavilion. Shimron Hetmyer (11) became Hazlewood’s second victim. In the 19th over, Hazlewood dismissed Dhruv Jurel (47 off 34 balls) and Jofra Archer (0) in the same over, significantly shifting the momentum back towards RCB.
Shubham Dubey (12) was dismissed as the eighth wicket by Yash Dayal. Wanindu Hasaranga (1) was run out in the 20th over. Rajasthan Royals managed only 194 runs for nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs, losing the match by 11 runs. Josh Hazlewood took four wickets for RCB, while Krunal Pandya claimed two, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took one.
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Ryan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB’s opening pair of Faf du Plessis (not mentioned in the Hindi text, needs clarification) and Virat Kohli provided a solid start, adding 61 runs for the first wicket. Wanindu Hasaranga provided RR with their first breakthrough in the seventh over, dismissing Faf du Plessis (26) (assuming this is the player dismissed, needs clarification from source).
Devdutt Padikkal then joined Virat Kohli and accelerated the scoring rate. The duo added 105 runs for the second wicket. Jofra Archer provided RR with their second success in the 16th over, dismissing Virat Kohli. Kohli played a knock of 70 runs off 42 balls, including eight fours and two sixes. In the very next over, Sandeep Sharma dismissed Padikkal. Padikkal scored 50 runs off 27 balls, hitting three sixes and four fours. Rajat Patidar (1) was the fourth wicket to fall. Tim David (23 off 15 balls) was run out as the fifth wicket. Jitesh Sharma remained unbeaten on 20 runs off 10 balls. Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 205 runs for five wickets in their 20 overs. Sandeep Sharma took two wickets for Rajasthan Royals, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer each took one wicket.

News / Sports / Cricket News / RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Informs Pakistan Amidst Tensions

National News

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Informs Pakistan Amidst Tensions

in 4 hours

MP plans to offer one job per family, officials told to act

Bhopal

MP plans to offer one job per family, officials told to act

in 4 hours

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

Cricket News

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

in 4 hours

UP Weather Alert: Rain, Storms Predicted from April 26th

UP News

UP Weather Alert: Rain, Storms Predicted from April 26th

12 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

Pat Cummins' Pain After Sixth SRH Defeat Against MI in IPL 2025

Sports

Pat Cummins' Pain After Sixth SRH Defeat Against MI in IPL 2025

19 hours ago

Rahul Ignores Goenka After Delhi's Victory Over Lucknow

Sports

Rahul Ignores Goenka After Delhi's Victory Over Lucknow

2 days ago

Rishabh Pant’s Disappointment After Delhi’s Second IPL Loss

Sports

Rishabh Pant’s Disappointment After Delhi’s Second IPL Loss

2 days ago

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

3 days ago

Trending Sports News

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

क्रिकेट

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

in 4 hours

Pat Cummins' Pain After Sixth SRH Defeat Against MI in IPL 2025

खेल

Pat Cummins' Pain After Sixth SRH Defeat Against MI in IPL 2025

19 hours ago

Rahul Ignores Goenka After Delhi's Victory Over Lucknow

खेल

Rahul Ignores Goenka After Delhi's Victory Over Lucknow

2 days ago

Rishabh Pant’s Disappointment After Delhi’s Second IPL Loss

खेल

Rishabh Pant’s Disappointment After Delhi’s Second IPL Loss

2 days ago

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

क्रिकेट

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.