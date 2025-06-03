RCB Handed Blow Ahead of IPL Final: Phil Salt's Participation Uncertain

Phil Salt Absent from Practice Session Phil Salt has delivered a stellar performance as an opener for RCB this season. His presence in the final is crucial for RCB, but reports suggest he might be ruled out of the final match against Punjab Kings. According to an ESPN report, Phil Salt did not participate in RCB’s last practice session. However, the reason for his absence from the practice session is yet to be revealed.

RCB Fans Gripped by Fear Royal Challengers Bangalore fans are worried about the possibility of Phil Salt suffering an injury. However, the franchise has not yet released any official information regarding Phil Salt’s condition. This evening will reveal whether this opening pair, alongside Virat Kohli, will be seen together or not.