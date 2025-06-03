scriptRCB Handed Blow Ahead of IPL Final: Phil Salt's Participation Uncertain | Latest News | Patrika News
RCB Handed Blow Ahead of IPL Final: Phil Salt's Participation Uncertain

Phil Salt’s participation in the IPL 2025 final is uncertain: RCB faces a potential setback before the IPL 2025 final. The availability of Virat Kohli’s opening partner, Phil Salt, for the title match remains uncertain as he has not participated in practice sessions. This has disappointed RCB fans.

BharatJun 03, 2025 / 08:55 am

Patrika Desk

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: The IPL 2025 is in its final stages. The tournament’s final match is scheduled for today, Tuesday, 3 June, at 7:30 PM at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This mega-clash will see Royal Challengers Bangalore face Punjab Kings. Both teams are yet to win the IPL title, making this a crucial match for their first championship. Meanwhile, RCB appears to have received a significant setback just before the final. RCB’s star opener, Phil Salt, might miss today’s final match.

Phil Salt Absent from Practice Session

Phil Salt has delivered a stellar performance as an opener for RCB this season. His presence in the final is crucial for RCB, but reports suggest he might be ruled out of the final match against Punjab Kings. According to an ESPN report, Phil Salt did not participate in RCB’s last practice session. However, the reason for his absence from the practice session is yet to be revealed.

RCB Fans Gripped by Fear

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans are worried about the possibility of Phil Salt suffering an injury. However, the franchise has not yet released any official information regarding Phil Salt’s condition. This evening will reveal whether this opening pair, alongside Virat Kohli, will be seen together or not.

Salt’s Performance in IPL 2025

It’s worth noting that Phil Salt, as an opener alongside Virat Kohli, has had a remarkable season. This new opening pair has consistently delivered crucial runs for RCB whenever needed. Phil Salt has scored a total of 387 runs for RCB in 12 matches in IPL 2025, including 4 half-centuries.

