RCB Player Battles Through Painful Hernia for Years

Suyash revealed that he had been battling a serious hernia problem for the past two years, playing through persistent pain. He thanked the RCB franchise and team management for their support in facilitating his treatment.

Suyash said, “I’ve been suffering from a hernia for two years. I had become accustomed to playing in pain. This problem existed even before I was part of RCB. But the team showed faith in me and sent me to London for surgery. They took care of my every need. Now I am completely fit, and I am extremely grateful to this franchise for that.”

RCB shared a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, in which Suyash spoke in detail about his surgery and recovery. He explained, “I had three hernias, and the surgery was quite extensive. The doctors had said that I should only play after at least three to four matches. I didn’t even expect to be able to play the first match. But the team physio, James Pippy, took excellent care of me. He and his family supported me immensely. It’s because of them that I recovered so quickly.”