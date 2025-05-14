RCB Star Batsman Faces IPL 2025 Setback: Injury Rules Him Out of Remaining Matches

Patidar Injured Against CSK Rajat Patidar sustained a serious finger injury during a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has been advised to wear a splint and is not allowed to bat in the nets. The medical team is closely monitoring his condition. According to sources, RCB hopes Patidar can return to bat as an impact player in crucial matches like the playoffs or final.

May Also Miss England Tour If the injury is serious, Patidar may also be ruled out of India A’s tour of England. Given the need for extensive rehabilitation and rest, there are concerns he may miss the entire IPL. If Patidar is unable to play, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma may be given the team captaincy. Jitesh has emerged as a popular and strategic figure within the team.

Devdutt Padikkal Already Out Earlier, left-handed batsman Devdutt Padikkal (देवदत्त पडिक्कल) had to withdraw from the tournament due to a hamstring injury. Mayank Agarwal has been included in the team in his place, in his second stint with RCB.

Suspense Over Hazlewood’s Return Another major concern for RCB is Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, who returned home after the tournament postponement due to a shoulder injury. According to sources, Hazlewood’s return to the RCB camp is highly unlikely. He has already been ruled out of the India tour and the Champions Trophy. His focus is now on the World Test Championship final in London on 11 June.