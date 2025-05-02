scriptRCB vs CSK Pitch Report: Chennai eye revenge in Bengaluru, check Chinnaswamy pitch conditions | Latest News | Patrika News
RCB vs CSK Pitch Report: Chennai eye revenge in Bengaluru, check Chinnaswamy pitch conditions

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2025: The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is considered a batsman-friendly venue. The short boundaries and fast outfield make scoring runs relatively easy here.

BharatMay 02, 2025 / 11:18 am

Patrika Desk

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings pitch and weather report: The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between two of South India’s biggest franchises. This match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is also known as the Southern Derby. Chennai will look to retaliate in this match to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch –
The pitch at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is considered favourable for batsmen, especially in T20 and IPL matches, where the contest tends to be high-scoring. The short boundaries and fast outfield make scoring runs relatively easy. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, allowing batsmen to play big shots. Initially, there might be some moisture on the pitch, offering swing and seam movement to fast bowlers. However, as the match progresses, it becomes even more conducive for batting. Spinners might get slight turn in the middle overs, but batsmen usually dominate them.
Stadium Record –
Winning the toss and opting to bat first might be advantageous as dew in the second innings can cause difficulties for bowlers. Batsmen should initially play cautiously before turning aggressive later, as KL Rahul recently demonstrated. Fast bowlers should attack in the powerplay, while spinners can change the game with accurate line and length in the middle overs. The average first innings score here is 193 runs. The highest ever IPL score (287/3) was recorded at this ground in 2024 by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Bengaluru Weather Forecast –
The weather in Bengaluru on match day will be hot and dry. The temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum night temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 68%, which might cause some discomfort to players and spectators. The sky will be clear, and there is no chance of rain.

