Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

49-year-old former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has said that Australia will be a strong contender for the Border Gavaskar Trophy considering the home conditions.

Border Gavaskar Trophy: India and Australia are set to play a five-Test match series starting from November 22. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has made his predictions for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. He has said that Australia will be a strong contender for the trophy this time.

India’s Path is Difficult

49-year-old Ricky Ponting has said that Australia will be a strong contender for the Border Gavaskar Trophy considering the home conditions. In an interview with ICC Review, he said that the Australian team is strong and it will not be easy to beat them in their home conditions. Australia will win the series 3-1, and the Indian team will only be able to manage one win in the five-Test match series.

These Players Will Score Runs

In the ICC Review show, Ricky Ponting predicted that Steve Smith and Rishabh Pant will be the top run-scorers in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Ponting said that Smith’s return to number 4 could be a game-changer for him. On the other hand, Pant is in good form and will score runs in the middle order, considering the old ball will be slightly softer and he is in good form.

This Australian Will Dominate with the Ball

Ricky Ponting said that Josh Hazlewood will take the most wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. I think Hazlewood is the best bowler in the Australian team right now and is at the peak of his abilities. Therefore, I will choose him as the top wicket-taker.

India Will Miss Mohammad Shami

Ricky Ponting said that India will miss Mohammad Shami in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It was uncertain in August whether Shami would be fit to play in the series or not. I think taking 20 wickets in Test cricket will be a big challenge for the Indian team. Although the Indian team has good batsmen, Shami’s absence will be felt. It is worth noting that in the absence of Shami, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana have been included in the team, and they will share the fast bowling responsibilities with Jasprit Bumrah, Akashdeep, and Mohammad Siraj against Australia.

