Ricky Ponting’s Prediction, These Players Will Shine in Border Gavaskar Trophy

India’s Path is Difficult 49-year-old Ricky Ponting has said that Australia will be a strong contender for the Border Gavaskar Trophy considering the home conditions. In an interview with ICC Review, he said that the Australian team is strong and it will not be easy to beat them in their home conditions. Australia will win the series 3-1, and the Indian team will only be able to manage one win in the five-Test match series.

These Players Will Score Runs In the ICC Review show, Ricky Ponting predicted that Steve Smith and Rishabh Pant will be the top run-scorers in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Ponting said that Smith’s return to number 4 could be a game-changer for him. On the other hand, Pant is in good form and will score runs in the middle order, considering the old ball will be slightly softer and he is in good form.

This Australian Will Dominate with the Ball Ricky Ponting said that Josh Hazlewood will take the most wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. I think Hazlewood is the best bowler in the Australian team right now and is at the peak of his abilities. Therefore, I will choose him as the top wicket-taker.