Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Emotional Engagement After Three-Year Wait

Tears on Stage Priya Saroj became emotional during her engagement to Rinku Singh, shedding tears on stage. She later shared an emotional message on the social media platform X, writing, “This day has been in our hearts for so long – almost three years – and the wait was worth every second. Engaged – with full hearts and a forever to go.” Her statement quickly went viral.

BCCI Vice-President Also Attended In addition to Samajwadi Party leaders, former Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla also attended the engagement ceremony. BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla was present to offer his best wishes. Many cricketers could not attend due to the Test series against England, starting June 20th. Team India has already departed for England.