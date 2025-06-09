scriptRinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Emotional Engagement After Three-Year Wait | Latest News | Patrika News
Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj's Emotional Engagement After Three-Year Wait

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Engagement: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged on Sunday. Priya was visibly emotional during the ceremony. She later posted an emotional message on social media, which is rapidly going viral.

BharatJun 09, 2025 / 09:24 am

Patrika Desk

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Ring Ceremony

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Ring Ceremony: सगाई के दौरान रिंकू सिंह और प्रिया सरोज। (फोटो सोर्स: एक्‍स@/PriyaSarojMP)

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Ring Ceremony: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged on Sunday. The engagement ceremony was attended by Rinku and Priya’s families, as well as several prominent figures including former Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Ram Gopal Yadav, and Shivpal Yadav.

Tears on Stage

Priya Saroj became emotional during her engagement to Rinku Singh, shedding tears on stage. She later shared an emotional message on the social media platform X, writing, “This day has been in our hearts for so long – almost three years – and the wait was worth every second. Engaged – with full hearts and a forever to go.” Her statement quickly went viral.

BCCI Vice-President Also Attended

In addition to Samajwadi Party leaders, former Indian cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla also attended the engagement ceremony. BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla was present to offer his best wishes. Many cricketers could not attend due to the Test series against England, starting June 20th. Team India has already departed for England.

Wedding on November 18th at Taj Hotel, Varanasi

Rinku, from Aligarh, has played two ODIs and 33 T20 matches for India in recent years. He is a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and was part of the winning team in 2024. Priya, 26, is a first-time Member of Parliament from Machhlishahr constituency in Jaunpur. A lawyer by profession, she is one of the youngest MPs in the country. Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj’s engagement took place in Lucknow on Sunday. Their wedding will be held on November 18th at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi.

