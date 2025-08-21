Rinku Singh Ready for New Role to Fit Gautam Gambhir's Strategy

In a conversation with TOI, Rinku Singh claimed that he batted best at number five. He explicitly stated, "I am not a finisher." The KKR batsman cited his performance in IPL 2023 to substantiate his claim, stating that the season was the best phase of his life, where he scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25 in 14 matches. He added, "Even when I played for India, I played at number five and scored three fifties for Team India."