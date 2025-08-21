Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Rinku Singh Ready for New Role to Fit Gautam Gambhir's Strategy

Rinku Singh, selected for the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025, says he is not a finisher. Rinku is also prepared to adopt a new role to fit into Gautam Gambhir's strategy.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 21, 2025

Rinku Singh in a New Role
Indian team’s star batsman Rinku Singh (Photo source: IANS)

Rinku Singh in a New Role: Star Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is eager to play in the Asia Cup 2025 and is confident of proving his mettle, provided he secures a place in the playing eleven. After a few underwhelming IPL seasons, this KKR star player is all set to don the blue jersey once again in this eight-nation tournament.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Rinku clarified that he is not a finisher, but he is comfortable batting at any position.

I am not a finisher - Rinku Singh

In a conversation with TOI, Rinku Singh claimed that he batted best at number five. He explicitly stated, "I am not a finisher." The KKR batsman cited his performance in IPL 2023 to substantiate his claim, stating that the season was the best phase of his life, where he scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25 in 14 matches. He added, "Even when I played for India, I played at number five and scored three fifties for Team India."

‘All-rounders are prioritised’

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's preference for all-rounders in any format of the game is quite clear. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh is also prepared to take on new roles with the evolution of the game. The Uttar Pradesh star revealed that he has bowled extensively in domestic cricket and has also taken wickets in matches.

‘I am ready’

Rinku further stated that cricket has become fast-paced, and selectors believe that a player possessing both bowling and batting skills benefits the team. All-rounders are preferred in the team. Therefore, I have also been bowling for some time now. Although I didn't do it much earlier, I am ready for it now.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2025

Published on:

21 Aug 2025 09:59 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rinku Singh Ready for New Role to Fit Gautam Gambhir's Strategy
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.