Rinku Singh Ready for New Role to Fit Gautam Gambhir's Strategy

Rinku Singh in a New Role: Star Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is eager to play in the Asia Cup 2025 and is confident of proving his mettle, provided he secures a place in the playing eleven. After a few underwhelming IPL seasons, this KKR star player is all set to don the blue jersey once again in this eight-nation tournament.
Ahead of the Asia Cup, Rinku clarified that he is not a finisher, but he is comfortable batting at any position.
In a conversation with TOI, Rinku Singh claimed that he batted best at number five. He explicitly stated, "I am not a finisher." The KKR batsman cited his performance in IPL 2023 to substantiate his claim, stating that the season was the best phase of his life, where he scored 474 runs at an average of 59.25 in 14 matches. He added, "Even when I played for India, I played at number five and scored three fifties for Team India."
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir's preference for all-rounders in any format of the game is quite clear. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh is also prepared to take on new roles with the evolution of the game. The Uttar Pradesh star revealed that he has bowled extensively in domestic cricket and has also taken wickets in matches.
Rinku further stated that cricket has become fast-paced, and selectors believe that a player possessing both bowling and batting skills benefits the team. All-rounders are preferred in the team. Therefore, I have also been bowling for some time now. Although I didn't do it much earlier, I am ready for it now.