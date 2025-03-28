Rishabh Pant IPL 2025 price: Rs 1.8 crore per run—Is Lucknow regretting buying him for Rs 27 crore?

Lucknow Super Giants acquired Rishabh Pant for a staggering 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, the highest bid in IPL history. Questions arose about whether Pant was truly worth this price. In the first two matches of IPL 2025, Pant’s batting was underwhelming. Despite playing on pitches conducive to batting, the Lucknow captain managed only 15 runs across both matches. He was dismissed for a duck in the first match and scored 15 runs off 15 balls in the second. At the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, where most batsmen had strike rates exceeding 200, Pant’s strike rate barely reached 100.

This raised further questions about LSG’s decision to buy Pant for 27 crore. The cost per run for Pant has become exorbitant, at a whopping 1 crore 80 lakh. Although Lucknow won against Hyderabad, Pant’s captaincy lacked impact, and his batting failed to deliver. Against Hyderabad, Pant attempted a response with a massive six, but was soon dismissed, leaving his team in a precarious position.