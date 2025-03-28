scriptRishabh Pant IPL 2025 price: Rs 1.8 crore per run—Is Lucknow regretting buying him for Rs 27 crore? | Rishabh Pant IPL 2025 price: ₹1.8 crore per run—Is Lucknow regretting buying him for ₹27 crore? | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Rishabh Pant IPL 2025 price: Rs 1.8 crore per run—Is Lucknow regretting buying him for Rs 27 crore?

Rishabh Pant’s Bat Remains Silent: In a high-voltage match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rishabh Pant’s bat remained silent again as he scored only 15 runs before getting out.

BharatMar 28, 2025 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

Rishabh Pant ipl 2025 price
Rishabh Pant’s Highest Score in IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 7th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The LSG captain won the toss and opted to bowl first. This decision drew criticism on social media, but Pant had other plans. Shardul Thakur, unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, struck twice in his second over, setting the tone for Lucknow’s victory. While Thakur provided the early breakthroughs, Nicholas Pooran’s efforts couldn’t quite compensate, and the 27 crore player’s bat remained largely silent.
Lucknow Super Giants acquired Rishabh Pant for a staggering 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, the highest bid in IPL history. Questions arose about whether Pant was truly worth this price. In the first two matches of IPL 2025, Pant’s batting was underwhelming. Despite playing on pitches conducive to batting, the Lucknow captain managed only 15 runs across both matches. He was dismissed for a duck in the first match and scored 15 runs off 15 balls in the second. At the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, where most batsmen had strike rates exceeding 200, Pant’s strike rate barely reached 100.
This raised further questions about LSG’s decision to buy Pant for 27 crore. The cost per run for Pant has become exorbitant, at a whopping 1 crore 80 lakh. Although Lucknow won against Hyderabad, Pant’s captaincy lacked impact, and his batting failed to deliver. Against Hyderabad, Pant attempted a response with a massive six, but was soon dismissed, leaving his team in a precarious position.

Pant’s Post-Match Comments

After the match, Pant said, “It’s a big relief, but as a team, we talk about the process. It’s not about getting too excited when you win and too disappointed when you lose. As a team, we can’t focus on things we can’t control, my mentor said focus on things you can control and I did that. It was good to see the way Prince bowled and Thakur also bowled really well. We haven’t played our best cricket yet, but happy to get the win.”

News / Sports / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant IPL 2025 price: Rs 1.8 crore per run—Is Lucknow regretting buying him for Rs 27 crore?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

Education News

Delhi to Recruit 9,000 Teachers in 2025

in 5 hours

Eid holiday cancelled as gazetted holiday in Haryana, declared restricted holiday for government employees

National News

Eid holiday cancelled as gazetted holiday in Haryana, declared restricted holiday for government employees

10 hours ago

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

National News

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh

10 hours ago

Four MP Cities to Form Greater Capital Region

Bhopal

Four MP Cities to Form Greater Capital Region

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

Cricket's Curious Coincidence: Three Players Score 97 Not Out in 24 Hours, All Winning

Cricket News

Cricket's Curious Coincidence: Three Players Score 97 Not Out in 24 Hours, All Winning

10 hours ago

World's Largest Cricket Stadium Approved for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

Sports

World's Largest Cricket Stadium Approved for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

15 hours ago

Irfan Pathan's Virat Kohli Criticism: Career-Ending Commentary Controversy?

Cricket News

Irfan Pathan's Virat Kohli Criticism: Career-Ending Commentary Controversy?

2 days ago

Chandigarh's New Stadium to Host 2025 World Cup Final

Sports

Chandigarh's New Stadium to Host 2025 World Cup Final

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

Rishabh Pant IPL 2025 price: Rs 1.8 crore per run—Is Lucknow regretting buying him for Rs 27 crore?

क्रिकेट

Rishabh Pant IPL 2025 price: Rs 1.8 crore per run—Is Lucknow regretting buying him for Rs 27 crore?

in 4 hours

Cricket's Curious Coincidence: Three Players Score 97 Not Out in 24 Hours, All Winning

क्रिकेट

Cricket's Curious Coincidence: Three Players Score 97 Not Out in 24 Hours, All Winning

10 hours ago

World's Largest Cricket Stadium Approved for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

खेल

World's Largest Cricket Stadium Approved for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh

15 hours ago

Irfan Pathan's Virat Kohli Criticism: Career-Ending Commentary Controversy?

क्रिकेट

Irfan Pathan's Virat Kohli Criticism: Career-Ending Commentary Controversy?

2 days ago

Chandigarh's New Stadium to Host 2025 World Cup Final

खेल

Chandigarh's New Stadium to Host 2025 World Cup Final

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.