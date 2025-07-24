Rishabh Pant Out of Series with Fractured Leg, Comeback Likely for This Player After Two Years!

Meanwhile, the selection committee has decided to include Ishan Kishan in the team before the fifth Test, as Rishabh Pant will not be a part of the final Test match. This match will be played at The Oval from 31 July to 4 August. Three Indian players have already been injured in this series. All-rounder Nitesh Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury, while fast bowlers Akash Deep (groin injury) and Arshdeep Singh (thumb injury) are also unavailable for the fourth Test.