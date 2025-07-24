24 July 2025,

Thursday

Cricket News

Rishabh Pant Out of Series with Fractured Leg, Comeback Likely for This Player After Two Years!

Rishabh Pant (ऋषभ पंत) has suffered a fractured toe, ruling him out of cricket for six weeks. Ishan Kishan (ईशांत किशन) may be added to the squad as his replacement for the final Test match.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 24, 2025

Rishabh Pant Injury Update
Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Wincing in Pain After Leg Injury (Photo Source: IANS)

Rishabh Pant Injury Update, India vs England 4th Test: The Indian team suffered a major setback on the first day of the fourth Test match of the ‘Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy’ against England at Old Trafford. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant sustained a serious injury to his right foot while batting and subsequently retired hurt.

How Pant sustained the injury

In the 68th over of India's innings, Rishabh Pant attempted a reverse sweep against English fast bowler Chris Woakes. However, the ball struck his right foot directly. Pant winced in pain immediately. While receiving treatment from physio Kamlesh Jain, Pant appeared to be in considerable pain. His foot swelled and bled after being hit. He was unable to put weight on his foot. A visibly pained Pant was taken off the field in an ambulance buggy. Pant retired hurt after scoring 37 runs off 48 balls.

Could return to bat with painkillers

According to a report in the Indian Express, a BCCI source stated, “The scan report confirmed a fracture, and Pant is ruled out for the next six weeks. The medical team is assessing whether he can return to bat with painkillers. However, he is still requiring support to walk, and his chances of batting again seem very slim.”

Three Indian players already injured

Meanwhile, the selection committee has decided to include Ishan Kishan in the team before the fifth Test, as Rishabh Pant will not be a part of the final Test match. This match will be played at The Oval from 31 July to 4 August. Three Indian players have already been injured in this series. All-rounder Nitesh Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury, while fast bowlers Akash Deep (groin injury) and Arshdeep Singh (thumb injury) are also unavailable for the fourth Test.

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant Out of Series with Fractured Leg, Comeback Likely for This Player After Two Years!
