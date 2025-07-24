Rishabh Pant Out of Series with Fractured Leg, Comeback Likely for This Player After Two Years!

Rishabh Pant Injury Update, India vs England 4th Test: The Indian team suffered a major setback on the first day of the fourth Test match of the ‘Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy’ against England at Old Trafford. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant sustained a serious injury to his right foot while batting and subsequently retired hurt.
In the 68th over of India's innings, Rishabh Pant attempted a reverse sweep against English fast bowler Chris Woakes. However, the ball struck his right foot directly. Pant winced in pain immediately. While receiving treatment from physio Kamlesh Jain, Pant appeared to be in considerable pain. His foot swelled and bled after being hit. He was unable to put weight on his foot. A visibly pained Pant was taken off the field in an ambulance buggy. Pant retired hurt after scoring 37 runs off 48 balls.
According to a report in the Indian Express, a BCCI source stated, “The scan report confirmed a fracture, and Pant is ruled out for the next six weeks. The medical team is assessing whether he can return to bat with painkillers. However, he is still requiring support to walk, and his chances of batting again seem very slim.”
Meanwhile, the selection committee has decided to include Ishan Kishan in the team before the fifth Test, as Rishabh Pant will not be a part of the final Test match. This match will be played at The Oval from 31 July to 4 August. Three Indian players have already been injured in this series. All-rounder Nitesh Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury, while fast bowlers Akash Deep (groin injury) and Arshdeep Singh (thumb injury) are also unavailable for the fourth Test.