Rishabh Pant returns for South Africa T20s, one star player fears becoming the scapegoat

It is worth noting that Sanju Samson was part of the Indian T20 team for the tour of Australia. He got an opportunity in the playing XI for the first T20 during that time, but due to the match being washed out by rain, he did not get a chance to bat. After this, in the second match, he was unexpectedly sent in at number 3, where he could only score 2 runs, and unfortunately, India lost that match. Although India won the series 2-1 by winning the next two matches, Sanju Samson was not included in the playing eleven in the remaining three matches.