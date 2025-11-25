Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Dharmendra

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Rishabh Pant returns for South Africa T20s, one star player fears becoming the scapegoat

India vs South Africa T20i Series: Sanju Samson, who was not selected in the playing XI for the last three T20 matches of the series against Australia, may now be dropped from the Indian team. He could be made a scapegoat for Rishabh Pant's return against South Africa.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 25, 2025

India vs South Africa T20i Series

Rishabh Pant. (Photo source: ANI)

India vs South Africa T20i Series: Following the Guwahati Test, India and South Africa will play a 3-match ODI series starting November 30, followed by a five-match T20 series from December 9. A 15-member squad for the ODI series has recently been announced. The squad for the T20 series will be announced soon. Before this, it was believed that Rishabh Pant might make a comeback in this shortest format of cricket, having played his last T20 match for India on July 28 last year against Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Along with this, there is talk that Sanju Samson could be made a scapegoat upon his return.

Ignored during Australia tour as well

It is worth noting that Sanju Samson was part of the Indian T20 team for the tour of Australia. He got an opportunity in the playing XI for the first T20 during that time, but due to the match being washed out by rain, he did not get a chance to bat. After this, in the second match, he was unexpectedly sent in at number 3, where he could only score 2 runs, and unfortunately, India lost that match. Although India won the series 2-1 by winning the next two matches, Sanju Samson was not included in the playing eleven in the remaining three matches.

Sanju out of T20 World Cup 2026 plans!

After being sidelined in this manner during the Australia tour, it is believed that Sanju Samson might be excluded from the team's T20 World Cup 2026 plans. This is because he is not finding a place in the top order, and now he is not getting opportunities in the middle order either. Despite this, his T20 statistics are remarkable. He is the only batsman for India in this cricket format to have scored three centuries.

Rishabh Pant's T20 statistics

On the other hand, talking about Rishabh Pant's T20 record, he has scored a total of 1209 runs in 66 innings of 76 T20 matches for India so far, at an average of 23.25 and a strike rate of 127.40. He has scored three half-centuries during this period. It is believed that the team management might select Pant as the primary wicketkeeper-batsman and include Jitesh Sharma in the team as an additional wicketkeeper-batsman.

Did not get a place in the ODI team either

It was initially hoped that due to the injuries of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, the selectors might pick him for the ODI series against South Africa as well. However, the selectors chose Ruturaj Gaikwad in their place. Gaikwad last played an ODI International for India in 2023. Similarly, Pant might also make a comeback in the T20 team.

Probable Indian Squad for the upcoming T20 Series

Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, and Jitesh Sharma.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

India vs South Africa Test Series 2025

Published on:

25 Nov 2025 03:38 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant returns for South Africa T20s, one star player fears becoming the scapegoat

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Former pacer slams selectors as Devdutt Padikkal misses ODI spot

Devdutt Padikkal snub
Cricket News

‘It would have been better if Virat had quit ODIs…’: Former cricketer’s pain as India struggles in Guwahati Test

Virat Kohli
Cricket News

KL Rahul More Successful ODI Captain Than MS Dhoni, Statistics Show; Here's How Rohit and Kohli Fare

KL Rahul ODI Captaincy Record
Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding in Jeopardy: After Father, Fiance Palash Muchhal Hospitalised

Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Education
Cricket News

Stuart Broad Explains Why He 'Cried' After England's Ashes Defeat

Stuart Broad breaks silence
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.