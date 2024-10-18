scriptRishabh Pant’s Knee Injury: Is He Out for Long? | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Rishabh Pant’s Knee Injury: Is He Out for Long?

The third day of the Bangalore Test match is underway. However, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant did not come to the field today. Pant was injured on the right knee yesterday due to a ball from Jadeja.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 02:37 pm

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

Rishabh Pant Injury, India vs New Zealand test: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on the third day of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswami Stadium in Bangalore.
During the last session of the second day’s play, Pant was injured on the right knee while trying to stump Devon Conway in the 37th over of New Zealand’s first innings. He left the field limping after being hit by a sharp turning delivery from Ravindra Jadeja. In his absence, substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel is taking care of the wicketkeeping responsibilities for India.
Pant had undergone surgery on his right knee after a near-fatal car accident in December 2022. The BCCI update released on Friday stated, “Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on the third day of the first Test between India and New Zealand. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.”
India was bowled out for 46 runs in their first innings, which is their lowest Test score at home and third-lowest in the longer format, with Pant top-scoring with 20 runs.

After the second day’s play, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Pant had swelling on his right knee due to Jadeja’s ball. Rohit Sharma said, “Unfortunately, the ball hit his kneecap directly, which is the same knee that underwent surgery. So, there is some swelling in his knee.”
Rohit added, “The muscles are still very delicate, so it’s a precautionary measure. We don’t want to take any risks. Rishabh doesn’t want to take any risks because of the surgery on that knee. That’s why he had to leave the field.”

News / Sports / Cricket News / Rishabh Pant’s Knee Injury: Is He Out for Long?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

National News

Haryana CM Net Worth: Nayab Singh Saini’s Assets, Accounts and Wealth

in 2 hours

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

National News

Tamannaah Bhatia Questioned by ED in HPZ Token App Money Laundering Case

in 1 hour

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

National News

Petrol-Diesel Prices Today: Check Latest Rates Before You Fill Up

in 2 hours

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Crime

Salman Khan Again Under Threat: From Close to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

in 1 hour

Latest Cricket News

Rishabh Pant’s Knee Injury: Is He Out for Long?

Cricket News

Rishabh Pant’s Knee Injury: Is He Out for Long?

in 5 hours

IND vs NZ: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes the highest wicket-taker in 2024

Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Jasprit Bumrah creates history, becomes the highest wicket-taker in 2024

in 4 hours

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies and New Zealand to clash in the second semi-final today

Cricket News

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies and New Zealand to clash in the second semi-final today

in 1 hour

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Mega Auction Ahead, Sunrisers Hyderabad Receives a Big Blow, This South African Legend Suddenly Left the Team

21 hours ago

Trending Sports News

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान

क्रिकेट

न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम का ऐलान

in 5 hours

WIW vs NZW Live Streaming: वूमेंस टी20 वर्ल्डकप के खिताबी मुकाबले में किससे भिड़ेगी साउथ अफ्रीका? आज होगा फैसला, जानें कहां देखें लाइव

क्रिकेट

WIW vs NZW Live Streaming: वूमेंस टी20 वर्ल्डकप के खिताबी मुकाबले में किससे भिड़ेगी साउथ अफ्रीका? आज होगा फैसला, जानें कहां देखें लाइव

in 5 hours

IND vs NZ: न्यूजीलैंड की टीम 402 पर ऑलआउट हुई, भारत पर बनाई 356 रनों की लीड, रचिन रवींद्र ने ठोके 134 रन

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ: न्यूजीलैंड की टीम 402 पर ऑलआउट हुई, भारत पर बनाई 356 रनों की लीड, रचिन रवींद्र ने ठोके 134 रन

in 5 hours

PAK vs ENG: दो गेंदबाजों ने झटके सभी 20 विकेट, दूसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड को 152 रन से हराया पाकिस्तान ने 44 महीने बाद घर में दर्ज़ की जीत

क्रिकेट

PAK vs ENG: दो गेंदबाजों ने झटके सभी 20 विकेट, दूसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड को 152 रन से हराया पाकिस्तान ने 44 महीने बाद घर में दर्ज़ की जीत

in 3 hours

IND vs NZ: रचिन रविंद्र के शतक से न्यूजीलैंड ने बेंगलुरु टेस्ट में कसा शिकंजा, तीसरे दिन लंच तक बनाए 345/7

क्रिकेट

IND vs NZ: रचिन रविंद्र के शतक से न्यूजीलैंड ने बेंगलुरु टेस्ट में कसा शिकंजा, तीसरे दिन लंच तक बनाए 345/7

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.