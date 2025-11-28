Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Rohit and Kohli to Create History in First ODI Against South Africa, Surpassing Legends Tendulkar and Dravid

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will become the pair to play the most international matches together in Indian cricket history. This achievement will give them the opportunity to break the record of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

ROhit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Former captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli (Photo: IANS)

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Following the Test series, India and South Africa will now play a three-match ODI series. The first match of this series will be played on November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. In this match, former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will once again be seen playing. As soon as these two stalwarts take the field in this match, they will add a major record to their names.

Kohli-Rohit to break Sachin-Dravid's big record

In this encounter, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will become the pair to play the most international matches together in Indian cricket history. This achievement will give them an opportunity to break the record of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. The Sachin-Dravid pair had played 391 international matches together, which is a record to date. The Rohit-Kohli pair has also reached 391 matches, and with the Ranchi match, they will surpass this record.

Most Successful Indian Batting Pairs








































RankPairMatches
1Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli392+
2Sachin Tendulkar-Rahul Dravid391
3Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly369
4Sachin Tendulkar-Anil Kumble367
5Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly341
6Virat Kohli-Ravindra Jadeja309

Kohli and Jadeja's pair has also played over 300 matches

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid played 369 international matches with former captain Sourav Ganguly. This pair is at the second position in the list. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble have appeared together in 367 international matches. Sachin Tendulkar played 341 international matches with Sourav Ganguly. This pair is at the fourth position in the list, while the pair of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja is at the fifth position with 309 matches.

India has not won an ODI series under Gautam Gambhir's coaching

The Indian team lost the Test series against South Africa 0-2. In such a situation, Team India will want to level the scores with South Africa by winning the limited-overs series. Additionally, the Indian team has not yet won any ODI series under Gautam Gambhir's coaching. They were defeated by Sri Lanka 2-0 and by Australia 2-1.

Schedule of the ODI Series against South Africa

First ODI: November 30, Ranchi (JSCA International Stadium)
Second ODI: December 3, Raipur (Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium)
Third ODI: December 6, Visakhapatnam (Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium)

The first ODI match between India and South Africa will be played on November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, after which the second match will be held on December 3 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The third match of the series will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

India and South Africa's ODI Record

A total of 94 matches have been played between India and South Africa in ODI history since 1991, with South Africa having a dominant record. The South African team has won 51 matches so far, while India has registered victories in 30 encounters. Besides these, 3 matches have been inconclusive.

Rohit and Kohli to Create History in First ODI Against South Africa, Surpassing Legends Tendulkar and Dravid

