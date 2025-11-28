Rohit and Kohli to Create History in First ODI Against South Africa, Surpassing Legends Tendulkar and Dravid

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Following the Test series, India and South Africa will now play a three-match ODI series. The first match of this series will be played on November 30 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. In this match, former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will once again be seen playing. As soon as these two stalwarts take the field in this match, they will add a major record to their names.