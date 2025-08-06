Rohit and Kohli's 2027 World Cup Participation Uncertain; BCCI to Hold Meeting on Future

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and current ODI captain Rohit Sharma have retired from T20 and Test cricket. Both players are now focusing solely on the One Day International (ODI) format. This raises the significant question of whether these two stalwarts will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.
With two years remaining until the World Cup, and approximately 27 ODIs scheduled for India during this period, will these two veteran players rely on just one format and the IPL to maintain their form for the next two years?
Furthermore, the age of both players is a cause for concern. Kohli is currently 36 years old, and Rohit Sharma is 38. By the next World Cup, both will be nearing 40. A BCCI source told PTI, “Discussions will be held soon. More than two years remain until the 2027 World Cup. By then, Kohli and Rohit will be nearly 40. We will need a clear strategy and must also give opportunities to youngsters.”
The BCCI source further stated, “Virat and Rohit have made significant contributions to the team in limited-overs cricket; they have achieved almost everything. Therefore, I don't think there will be any pressure on them. However, before the start of the World Cup cycle, there will be professional discussions to assess their mental and physical fitness.”
The ODI series against Bangladesh in August has been postponed. India's next ODI series is against Australia in October, comprising three matches. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series against South Africa at home in November. Following this, both players will have the opportunity to play six ODIs against New Zealand in New Zealand and against England between January and July 2026.