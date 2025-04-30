scriptRohit Sharma Birthday Special: Five Lesser Known Facts About the Hitman | Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Five Lesser Known Facts About the Hitman | Latest News | Patrika News
Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Five Lesser Known Facts About the Hitman

Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 38th birthday today, 30th April. On this special occasion, we will share five interesting facts about the “Hitman” that you may not have heard before.

BharatApr 30, 2025 / 01:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Indian team captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Many of his fellow cricketers have offered their congratulations, along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his franchise team, Mumbai Indians, who shared posts on their official X accounts.
Born on 30 April 1987, the ‘Hitman’ has turned 38 this year. His journey in cricket has been incredible. On his birthday, we will share five little-known facts about him.

Rohit Sharma is fluent in four languages

The Indian team captain, Rohit Sharma, is fluent in Hindi, English, Marathi, and Telugu. This is partly due to his mother, who hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This is why the ‘Hitman’ is also proficient in Telugu.

He eats eggs outside the home

Rohit Sharma is essentially a vegetarian, following his family traditions. However, as a player, he enjoys eggs for their nutritional benefits. Interestingly, to respect his family’s vegetarian practices, he only consumes eggs outside his home.

Started as an off-spinner

Before becoming one of the world’s most explosive batsmen, Rohit Sharma began his cricket career as an off-spinner. His childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, recognised his batting potential and encouraged him to focus on his skills with the bat. This decision changed the course of his career.

Rohit is a lover of sleep

Rohit Sharma is also known for his love of sleep. His teammate Virat Kohli once revealed that Rohit can sleep anywhere, anytime, and is often the quietest member of the team. This trait has earned him the nickname “Sleeping Beauty” amongst his teammates.

First Indian to score a T20 century

Rohit Sharma is the first Indian cricketer to score a century in T20 cricket. He achieved this feat during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2006-07, scoring an unbeaten 101 runs off 45 balls against Gujarat.

