Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: Five Lesser Known Facts About the Hitman

Born on 30 April 1987, the ‘Hitman’ has turned 38 this year. His journey in cricket has been incredible. On his birthday, we will share five little-known facts about him. Rohit Sharma is fluent in four languages The Indian team captain, Rohit Sharma, is fluent in Hindi, English, Marathi, and Telugu. This is partly due to his mother, who hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This is why the ‘Hitman’ is also proficient in Telugu.

He eats eggs outside the home Rohit Sharma is essentially a vegetarian, following his family traditions. However, as a player, he enjoys eggs for their nutritional benefits. Interestingly, to respect his family’s vegetarian practices, he only consumes eggs outside his home.

4️⃣9️⃣9️⃣ intl. matches

1️⃣9️⃣7️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ intl. runs

4️⃣9️⃣ intl. hundreds 💯

ICC WT20 2007 & ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Winner 🏆 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 & ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Winning Captain 🙌Only cricketer to score Three ODI Double Hundreds 🫡🫡Wishing a very Happy… pic.twitter.com/8tG9UwUIdf— BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2025 Started as an off-spinner Before becoming one of the world’s most explosive batsmen, Rohit Sharma began his cricket career as an off-spinner. His childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, recognised his batting potential and encouraged him to focus on his skills with the bat. This decision changed the course of his career. Before becoming one of the world’s most explosive batsmen, Rohit Sharma began his cricket career as an off-spinner. His childhood coach, Dinesh Lad, recognised his batting potential and encouraged him to focus on his skills with the bat. This decision changed the course of his career.

Rohit is a lover of sleep Rohit Sharma is also known for his love of sleep. His teammate Virat Kohli once revealed that Rohit can sleep anywhere, anytime, and is often the quietest member of the team. This trait has earned him the nickname “Sleeping Beauty” amongst his teammates.