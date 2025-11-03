Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rohit Sharma emotional after India's World Cup win, seen in tears in the stands

Rohit Sharma gets emotional: The Indian women's team has created history by winning their first World Cup. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma also came to watch this match played at Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

Rohit Sharma get emotional

Rohit Sharma gets emotional after women’s World Cup win

Rohit Sharma gets emotional: The Indian women's team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, created history by winning their first World Cup title on Sunday night at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Team India registered a spectacular 52-run victory against South Africa in the final match. Captain Harmanpreet took a brilliant catch of Nadine de Klerk off Deepti Sharma's bowling. As the ball flew through the air, the entire team rushed towards the Indian captain to celebrate this achievement.

All the players' eyes welled up with the joy of victory, and the entire stadium echoed with applause. During this time, Rohit Sharma, sitting in the stands, was also seen getting emotional and crying.

Rohit Sharma gets emotional

After India's victory, there was an atmosphere of celebration throughout the stadium. Everyone was celebrating the daughters' victory. After the win, the cameras quickly focused on Rohit Sharma, who was sitting in the stands. He was first seen clapping and cheering for the women's team celebrating on the field. Immediately after, the cameras zoomed in on his face, and then, amidst the fireworks in the stadium, the former Indian captain became emotional and started crying.

Match delayed due to rain

The final match of the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa started two hours late due to rain in Navi Mumbai. South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, won the toss and chose to bowl first. Thanks to Shafali Verma's 87-run innings, India scored 298 runs on the scoreboard. After this, the Indian women's team restricted the Proteas to 246 runs, registering a magnificent 52-run victory.

Shafali Verma named Player of the Match

Shafali Verma was not part of the 15-member Indian team at the start of the Women's World Cup. She was included in the team after Pratika Rawal got injured. In the final, Shafali played a brilliant innings of 87 runs as an opening batter, and also took two crucial wickets, giving away 36 runs in 7 overs. She dismissed Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp. For this outstanding performance, Shafali was awarded the Player of the Match title.

Related Topics

Womens World Cup 2025

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 08:57 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma emotional after India's World Cup win, seen in tears in the stands

