Rohit Sharma emotional after India's World Cup win, seen in tears in the stands

After India's victory, there was an atmosphere of celebration throughout the stadium. Everyone was celebrating the daughters' victory. After the win, the cameras quickly focused on Rohit Sharma, who was sitting in the stands. He was first seen clapping and cheering for the women's team celebrating on the field. Immediately after, the cameras zoomed in on his face, and then, amidst the fireworks in the stadium, the former Indian captain became emotional and started crying.