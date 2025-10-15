Rohit Sharma Features Twice in Top 5 Highest Individual Scores by Indians Against Australia in ODIs

Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI double century in November 2013 against Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)
Top 5 innings by Indian batsmen against Australia: The Indian cricket team is set to tour Australia for a series of 3 ODIs and 5 T20 Internationals. The ODI series will be played first. The three matches of the ODI series will be played on October 19, 23, and 25.
Matches between India and Australia have always been hard-fought and exciting. Many Indian batsmen have played their best innings against Australia. Players like Rohit, Virat, and Gill in the current team are expected to perform well. Let's look at the five Indian batsmen who have played big innings against Australia in ODIs.
One of the most memorable innings in Indian cricket history is Rohit Sharma's 209, which he played against Australia in Bengaluru in November 2013. This was his first double century in ODI cricket. Rohit faced 158 balls, hitting 12 fours and 16 sixes, helping India post a massive total of 383 runs. This innings earned Rohit the title of 'Hitman' and set the record for the highest ODI score by an Indian batsman against Australia.
Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the 'God of Cricket', played a brilliant innings of 175 runs against Australia in Hyderabad in 2009. In this 141-ball innings, Sachin showcased an unparalleled display of his class and aggression. India was chasing a target of 351 runs, and Tendulkar's innings had ignited hopes of victory. Although India lost the match by 3 runs, Sachin's innings remains etched in the memories of fans.
Rohit Sharma's name appears on this list once again. In 2016, against Australia in Perth, he played a brilliant unbeaten innings of 171 runs. This innings was a testament to his technique and patience. Although India lost the match, Rohit's innings troubled the Australian bowlers significantly. It was the highest ODI innings by an Indian batsman on Australian soil.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan played a blistering innings of 143 runs off 115 balls against Australia in Mohali in 2019. Dhawan's aggressive innings featured many brilliant shots that left the Australian bowlers helpless. Thanks to this innings, India posted a large total, and Dhawan proved his ability to score big in important matches.
Former Indian captain and 'Captain Cool', MS Dhoni, played a brilliant innings of 139 runs off 121 balls against Australia in Nagpur in 2013. Dhoni's finishing ability and his knack for scoring under pressure were evident in this innings. This knock put India in a strong position and once again highlighted Dhoni's batting prowess against Australia.
