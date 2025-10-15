Rohit Sharma Features Twice in Top 5 Highest Individual Scores by Indians Against Australia in ODIs

One of the most memorable innings in Indian cricket history is Rohit Sharma's 209, which he played against Australia in Bengaluru in November 2013. This was his first double century in ODI cricket. Rohit faced 158 balls, hitting 12 fours and 16 sixes, helping India post a massive total of 383 runs. This innings earned Rohit the title of 'Hitman' and set the record for the highest ODI score by an Indian batsman against Australia.