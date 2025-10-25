Rohit Sharma Hits 50th Century, Achieves Historic Feats in Australia

Rohit Sharma 50th International Century: Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored a century in the third match of the ODI series against Australia. He had also played a 73-run innings in the second ODI and improved his record further by scoring a century in the third match. This is Rohit Sharma's 50th international century. The Hitman has scored 12 centuries in Tests, 33 in ODIs, and 5 in T20s. He is the only batsman in the world to have at least 5 centuries in all three formats.