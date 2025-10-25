Rohit Sharma Hits 50th Century, Achieves Historic Feats in Australia

Rohit Sharma vs Australia (Image: IANS)
Rohit Sharma 50th International Century: Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored a century in the third match of the ODI series against Australia. He had also played a 73-run innings in the second ODI and improved his record further by scoring a century in the third match. This is Rohit Sharma's 50th international century. The Hitman has scored 12 centuries in Tests, 33 in ODIs, and 5 in T20s. He is the only batsman in the world to have at least 5 centuries in all three formats.
Rohit also became the batsman with the most ODI centuries in Australia as a foreign player. Rohit Sharma has scored 6 centuries in 33 ODI innings. Virat Kohli has scored 5 and Kumar Sangakkara has scored 5 centuries. Rohit surpassed both batsmen by scoring a century in Sydney.
Not only this, Rohit Sharma created history by scoring his 9th century against Australia. In terms of the most ODI centuries against any opposition team, Virat Kohli leads with 10 centuries against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma has now scored 9 centuries against Australia. Virat Kohli has scored 9 centuries against the West Indies, and Sachin Tendulkar has played 9 century innings against Australia.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli has made a comeback into form by scoring a half-century. After being dismissed for 'zero' in the first two matches of the ODI series against Australia, Virat Kohli has finally returned to form. Kohli scored a half-century at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This was the 75th half-century of his ODI career.
Virat Kohli faced 8 balls in the first match of the series played in Perth but could not open his account. In the second match of the series played in Adelaide, Kohli faced four balls but was once again dismissed for 'zero'. In Sydney, Kohli played a 74-run innings, which included 7 fours.
