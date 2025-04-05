Rohit Sharma Injury: Mumbai Indians Receive Setback as Head Coach Reveals Update

Rohit unable to stand properly due to knee pain Mumbai’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene explained that Rohit Sharma was experiencing knee pain and couldn’t stand properly. Despite this, he attempted to bat the day before the match against LSG. Considering his injury, the team management decided to rest him so he could fully recover and rejoin the team.

