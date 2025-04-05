scriptRohit Sharma Injury: Mumbai Indians Receive Setback as Head Coach Reveals Update | Latest News | Patrika News
Rohit Sharma Injury: Mumbai Indians Receive Setback as Head Coach Reveals Update

Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Rohit Sharma was unable to play against the Lucknow Super Giants due to injury. Mumbai Indians’ head coach has now provided a significant update on his injury.

BharatApr 05, 2025 / 01:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Everyone was surprised when Rohit Sharma didn’t play for Mumbai Indians in their match against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. Rohit Sharma’s name was not in the playing XI nor in the impact player list. During the toss, Hardik Pandya informed that Rohit Sharma has a knee injury and therefore couldn’t play. Rohit’s absence disappointed his fans, who had come to the stadium to watch the ‘Hitman’ bat.

Rohit unable to stand properly due to knee pain

Mumbai’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene explained that Rohit Sharma was experiencing knee pain and couldn’t stand properly. Despite this, he attempted to bat the day before the match against LSG. Considering his injury, the team management decided to rest him so he could fully recover and rejoin the team.

Rohit to rest for a few more days

Jayawardene stated that Rohit had a knee injury. On Thursday, Rohit attempted to bat but couldn’t put weight on his leg. Although he underwent a fitness test before the match and tried to play, he was still in discomfort. Jayawardene mentioned that the team management decided to give him a few more days’ rest to recover. Therefore, Rohit Sharma might miss a few more IPL matches.

Jayawardene disappointed by the loss

Meanwhile, Jayawardene appeared quite disappointed after Mumbai’s defeat. He said that this loss is a big setback for us. We made some mistakes in bowling. We should have restricted LSG to 15-20 fewer runs. Additionally, we lost wickets early in the batting innings, but still remained in the match. We couldn’t make the right decisions at some points. We have to learn from this defeat and move forward.

