Rohit Sharma poised to make history in Adelaide ODI, needs just two runs for major record

Rohit Sharma ODI Record: Nearly eight months after the Champions Trophy, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a comeback in Perth, but his performance in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia was disappointing. Rohit struggled against Australian fast bowlers, scoring only 8 runs off 14 balls. Rohit looked a bit uncomfortable at the crease and was caught at slip off an inswinger from Josh Hazlewood. Now, fans are expecting a big innings from Rohit Sharma in the second ODI to be played in Adelaide. Along with this, he has a chance to create history in this match. He will achieve a big milestone by scoring just two runs.