Rohit Sharma poised to make history in Adelaide ODI, needs just two runs for major record

Former India captain Rohit Sharma. (Photo source: BCCI)
Rohit Sharma ODI Record: Nearly eight months after the Champions Trophy, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a comeback in Perth, but his performance in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia was disappointing. Rohit struggled against Australian fast bowlers, scoring only 8 runs off 14 balls. Rohit looked a bit uncomfortable at the crease and was caught at slip off an inswinger from Josh Hazlewood. Now, fans are expecting a big innings from Rohit Sharma in the second ODI to be played in Adelaide. Along with this, he has a chance to create history in this match. He will achieve a big milestone by scoring just two runs.
Rohit Sharma, who has retired from T20 International and Test cricket, now has his sights set on fulfilling his dream of winning the ODI Cricket World Cup. In this context, this series against Australia holds significant importance, as discussions about his selection for the World Cup 2027 have already intensified. Although two matches are remaining in this series, this star batsman will be eager to make the most of the remaining opportunities.
Rohit Sharma is on the verge of creating history in the second ODI against Australia. He has scored 998 runs in 20 ODIs against Australia on Australian soil so far. During this period, he has scored four centuries and two half-centuries. He is the highest run-scorer among Indian batsmen in Australia. With just two more runs, he will become the first Indian player to complete 1000 ODI runs against Australia.
It is worth noting that the world record for the most runs against Australia in Australia is held by West Indies batsman and former captain Viv Richards. Richards scored 1905 runs in 40 matches against Australia. If Rohit Sharma had also played 40 matches, he could have broken this record, but it is unlikely that the 38-year-old Rohit will be able to play so many matches against Australia in Australia.
