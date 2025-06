Rohit mentioned that if they failed to dismiss Pujara, they would lose the match. He jokingly added that playing against Pujara changed his facial complexion so much that even his mother would become concerned. Rohit said, “After a full day of fielding in the sun, when I returned home, my face would be discoloured. My mother asked me several times, and I told her it was all because of Pujara.”

Played 100 Test Matches Despite Knee Injury Rohit lauded Pujara’s hard work, especially highlighting that Pujara played over 100 Test matches despite suffering ACL injuries in both knees. Rohit stated, “It was a serious injury. It’s difficult for any player to lose both their ACLs. Despite this, Pujara managed to play over 100 Test matches for India.”