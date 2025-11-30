Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rohit Sharma Shatters ODI Record for Most Sixes in Ranchi

In the very first match of the 3-match ODI series between India and South Africa being played in Ranchi, Rohit Sharma has created a big record in ODI history.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 30, 2025

Rohit Sharma Most ISxes in ODI

Image: IANS

IND vs SA 1st ODI Rohit Sharma Record: The first match of the 3-match ODI series between India and South Africa is being played in Ranchi. The visiting team decided to bowl first against Team India at the JSCA International Stadium after winning the toss. Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who came out to bat first, has broken a major record in ODI history. As soon as he hit his third six in this match, he became the batsman with the most sixes. Shahid Afridi held the number one position in this list for the last 10 years. The former Pakistani captain had hit 351 sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma had 349 sixes before this match.

Rohit scored a 57-run innings

However, Rohit Sharma was dismissed immediately after setting this record. He played a 57-run innings in 51 balls, including 5 fours and 3 sixes. Rohit shared a 25-run partnership for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal and a 134-run partnership for the second wicket with Virat Kohli. During this, Kohli scored 72 runs, which included 4 fours and 5 sixes.

The Indian team lost the toss in this match. This is the 19th time that Team India has lost the toss in the ODI format. India is the only country to have lost 19 consecutive tosses in ODI cricket. India has not won a single toss in any ODI match since the World Cup final played in 2023. The Netherlands team is in second place in this list, having lost 11 consecutive tosses between March 2011 and August 2013.

