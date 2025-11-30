Rohit Sharma Shatters ODI Record for Most Sixes in Ranchi

IND vs SA 1st ODI Rohit Sharma Record: The first match of the 3-match ODI series between India and South Africa is being played in Ranchi. The visiting team decided to bowl first against Team India at the JSCA International Stadium after winning the toss. Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who came out to bat first, has broken a major record in ODI history. As soon as he hit his third six in this match, he became the batsman with the most sixes. Shahid Afridi held the number one position in this list for the last 10 years. The former Pakistani captain had hit 351 sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit Sharma had 349 sixes before this match.