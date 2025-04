RR vs MI: Rajasthan Royals Face Do-or-Die Clash Against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head Record In the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have clashed a total of 30 times. MI has won 15 matches, while Rajasthan has won 14, with one match ending without a result. Mumbai Indians currently holds a one-match advantage.

RR vs MI in IPL 2024

– Rajasthan Royals won by 6 wickets

– Rajasthan Royals won by 9 wickets 2023

– Mumbai Indians won by 6 wickets 2022

– Rajasthan Royals won by 23 runs

– Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets

2021

– Mumbai Indians won by 7 wickets

– Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets 2020

– Mumbai Indians won by 57 runs

– Rajasthan Royals won by 8 wickets 2019

– Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets

– Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets

2018

– Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets

– Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets 2015

– Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets

– Mumbai Indians won by 8 runs 2014

– Mumbai Indians won by 25 runs

– Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets

2013

– Rajasthan Royals won by 87 runs

– Mumbai Indians won by 14 runs

– Mumbai Indians won by 4 wickets 2012

– Mumbai Indians won by 27 runs

– Mumbai Indians won by 10 wickets 2011

– Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets

– Rajasthan Royals won by 10 wickets

– Mumbai Indians won by 4 runs

2009

– Rajasthan Royals won by 2 runs

– Match abandoned without a ball bowled 2008

– Mumbai Indians won by 7 wickets

– Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets