SA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1

Arshdeep Singh took three wickets for 20 runs, tearing apart South Africa’s top order. Earlier, Samson scored an unbeaten 109 off 56 balls, and Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 120 off 47 balls, helping India post a massive total of 283/1 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma became the second Indian to score centuries in consecutive T20 internationals.

South Africa got off to a poor start while chasing the target. They lost four wickets in the first three overs, with Arshdeep taking three wickets in his first two overs. He dismissed Reeza Hendricks (0) on the third ball of his first over and then took two wickets in his second over. However, David Miller denied him a hat-trick. Hardik Pandya took the fourth wicket, dismissing Ryan Rickelton (1).

South Africa’s Entire Team Collapsed for 148 Runs A 86-run partnership for the fifth wicket was the only resistance from South Africa. Tristan Stubbs scored 43 off 29 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Miller scored 36 off 27 balls, giving some hope to the hosts. However, Varun Chakravarthy broke the partnership by dismissing Miller. Chakravarthy took two wickets for 42 runs, while Axar Patel took two wickets for six runs. South Africa’s entire team was bowled out for 148 in 18.2 overs.

Game Changer of the Series Award Tilak Varma was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten century, and he was also awarded the Player of the Series for scoring 280 runs at an average of 140 in four innings. Varun Chakravarthy, who took 12 wickets at an average of 11.50, was awarded the Game Changer of the Series.

Records Galore in the Match – Samson and Tilak Varma became the first Indian pair to score consecutive centuries, entering the record books. – The unbeaten 210-run partnership between Samson and Tilak Varma is the highest score in T20 internationals at the Wanderers Stadium.

– This is India’s second-highest score in T20 internationals, and it is also the highest partnership for India in T20 internationals. – India scored 206 runs through boundaries alone, including 23 sixes and 17 fours, which is a record for India in T20 internationals. The previous record was 22 sixes and 25 fours, set earlier this year.

– India’s score of 283 is the highest against South Africa, and it is also the second-highest score in T20 internationals.