scriptSA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1 | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

SA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1

SA vs IND 4th T20i Highlights: India won the match by 135 runs, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, and a brilliant three-wicket haul from Arshdeep Singh. This match saw India create a record.

New DelhiNov 16, 2024 / 09:32 am

Patrika Desk

SA vs IND 4th T20i Highlights: India won the match by 135 runs, thanks to unbeaten centuries from Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, and a brilliant three-wicket haul from Arshdeep Singh. With this win, India took an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the four-match series. This year, India has won 24 out of 26 T20 matches, topping the list.
Arshdeep Singh took three wickets for 20 runs, tearing apart South Africa’s top order. Earlier, Samson scored an unbeaten 109 off 56 balls, and Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 120 off 47 balls, helping India post a massive total of 283/1 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma became the second Indian to score centuries in consecutive T20 internationals.
South Africa got off to a poor start while chasing the target. They lost four wickets in the first three overs, with Arshdeep taking three wickets in his first two overs. He dismissed Reeza Hendricks (0) on the third ball of his first over and then took two wickets in his second over. However, David Miller denied him a hat-trick. Hardik Pandya took the fourth wicket, dismissing Ryan Rickelton (1).

South Africa’s Entire Team Collapsed for 148 Runs

A 86-run partnership for the fifth wicket was the only resistance from South Africa. Tristan Stubbs scored 43 off 29 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Miller scored 36 off 27 balls, giving some hope to the hosts. However, Varun Chakravarthy broke the partnership by dismissing Miller. Chakravarthy took two wickets for 42 runs, while Axar Patel took two wickets for six runs. South Africa’s entire team was bowled out for 148 in 18.2 overs.

Game Changer of the Series Award

Tilak Varma was named the Player of the Match for his unbeaten century, and he was also awarded the Player of the Series for scoring 280 runs at an average of 140 in four innings. Varun Chakravarthy, who took 12 wickets at an average of 11.50, was awarded the Game Changer of the Series.

Records Galore in the Match

– Samson and Tilak Varma became the first Indian pair to score consecutive centuries, entering the record books.

– The unbeaten 210-run partnership between Samson and Tilak Varma is the highest score in T20 internationals at the Wanderers Stadium.
– This is India’s second-highest score in T20 internationals, and it is also the highest partnership for India in T20 internationals.

– India scored 206 runs through boundaries alone, including 23 sixes and 17 fours, which is a record for India in T20 internationals. The previous record was 22 sixes and 25 fours, set earlier this year.
– India’s score of 283 is the highest against South Africa, and it is also the second-highest score in T20 internationals.

News / Sports / Cricket News / SA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

National News

MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

in 4 hours

SA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1

Cricket News

SA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1

in 4 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented

National News

Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented

in 5 hours

Salary of employees to be fixed again in MP

National News

Salary of employees to be fixed again in MP

in 3 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

राष्ट्रीय

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

in 3 hours

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

राष्ट्रीय

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

10 hours ago

PM Modi के विमान में टेक्निकल फॉल्ट, Rahul Gandhi और Kalpana Soren के हेलीकॉप्टर भी रोके गए

राष्ट्रीय

PM Modi के विमान में टेक्निकल फॉल्ट, Rahul Gandhi और Kalpana Soren के हेलीकॉप्टर भी रोके गए

12 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने हेमंत सरकार पर लगाया यह बड़ा आरोप, कहा- 25-25 लाख में…

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने हेमंत सरकार पर लगाया यह बड़ा आरोप, कहा- 25-25 लाख में…

1 day ago

Jharkhand Election: आधी आबादी पर पूरा दांव, महिला मतदाता हो सकती हैं गेम चेंजर 

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: आधी आबादी पर पूरा दांव, महिला मतदाता हो सकती हैं गेम चेंजर 

1 day ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

राष्ट्रीय

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

in 3 hours

Maharashtra: सब्जी का भाव पूछ रहे असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, महंगाई को लेकर सरकार पर कसा तंज

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra: सब्जी का भाव पूछ रहे असदुद्दीन ओवैसी, महंगाई को लेकर सरकार पर कसा तंज

15 hours ago

Maharashtra: उलझन बढ़ा रही हर दिन बदलती स्थितियां, महायुति व एमवीए के दलों में आपसी विश्वास घटा

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra: उलझन बढ़ा रही हर दिन बदलती स्थितियां, महायुति व एमवीए के दलों में आपसी विश्वास घटा

21 hours ago

PM मोदी ने महाराष्ट्र में की इस चुनाव की आखिरी जनसभा, बोले- एक बार फिर सेवा का मौका दें

मुंबई

PM मोदी ने महाराष्ट्र में की इस चुनाव की आखिरी जनसभा, बोले- एक बार फिर सेवा का मौका दें

1 day ago

Maharashtra Election: ‘बटेंगे तो कटेंगे’ पर बंट गई महायुति, अजित पवार बोले- यह महाराष्ट्र में नहीं चलेगा

मुंबई

Maharashtra Election: ‘बटेंगे तो कटेंगे’ पर बंट गई महायुति, अजित पवार बोले- यह महाराष्ट्र में नहीं चलेगा

1 day ago

Latest Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome a baby boy; Hitman likely to play the first Test in BGT!

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome a baby boy; Hitman likely to play the first Test in BGT!

in 3 hours

Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand name Test squad for home series vs England

Cricket News

Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand name Test squad for home series vs England

14 hours ago

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Know where to watch final T20 for free

Cricket News

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Know where to watch final T20 for free

20 hours ago

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India?

Cricket News

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India?

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

SA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1

क्रिकेट

SA vs IND: India beat South Africa by 135 runs, win series by 3-1

in 4 hours

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome a baby boy; Hitman likely to play the first Test in BGT!

क्रिकेट

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome a baby boy; Hitman likely to play the first Test in BGT!

in 3 hours

Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand name Test squad for home series vs England

क्रिकेट

Kane Williamson returns as New Zealand name Test squad for home series vs England

14 hours ago

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Know where to watch final T20 for free

क्रिकेट

IND vs SA Live Streaming: Know where to watch final T20 for free

20 hours ago

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India?

क्रिकेट

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohammad Shami’s Powerful Comeback, Wreaks Havoc in Ranji Trophy, Will He Make a Comeback to Team India?

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.