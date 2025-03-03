scriptSA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help | SA vs NZ 2nd semi-final: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semi-final? ICC rule may help | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

South Africa vs New Zealand 2nd Semifinal: The second semi-final of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 will see New Zealand facing South Africa on 5 March in Lahore.

BharatMar 03, 2025 / 10:22 am

Patrika Desk

SA vs NZ 2nd Semifinal Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal 2 Update: New Zealand’s defeat in their final group stage match of the Champions Trophy 2025 has increased their difficulties. The Kiwis failed to chase down a 250-run target against India in their 12th match, losing by 44 runs. Following this defeat, they finished second in Group A behind India and will face Group B’s top team, South Africa, in the semi-final. The question now is: how can South Africa secure a place in the final without even playing the semi-final?
According to ICC rules, if rain interrupts a semi-final or final match, a reserve day can be used. If rain continues on the reserve day, the match will be abandoned. Already, one group stage match in Lahore has been abandoned due to rain. Therefore, if rain prevents the semi-final from being played on the scheduled day, an attempt will be made to play it on the reserve day. If the match still cannot be played under these conditions, New Zealand will be eliminated.

Understanding the ICC Rule

According to ICC regulations, if a knockout match is abandoned due to rain, the team with the better net run rate progresses to the next round. New Zealand’s loss to India not only cost them two points but also reduced their net run rate. South Africa currently boasts the highest net run rate in this Champions Trophy. Therefore, if the second semi-final is abandoned due to rain, South Africa will proceed directly to the final, and New Zealand will be eliminated. The first semi-final between India and Australia will be played in Dubai, where there is no anticipated rain.

New Zealand Squad for the Semi-final

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, and Devon Conway.

South Africa Squad for the Semi-final

Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Wayne Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Corbin Bosch.

News / Sports / Cricket News / SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump’s big announcement: US to create crypto reserve, these currencies to be included

World

Trump’s big announcement: US to create crypto reserve, these currencies to be included

in 3 hours

SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

Cricket News

SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

in 5 hours

Murder Horror: Rajasthan man took Rs 27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered

Crime

Murder Horror: Rajasthan man took Rs 27 lakh to Ranchi, found beheaded, only torso recovered

in 4 hours

Gwalior-Indore Special Train for Railway Recruitment Board Exam Candidates via Bhopal

Jobs

Gwalior-Indore Special Train for Railway Recruitment Board Exam Candidates via Bhopal

in 5 hours

Latest Cricket News

SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

Cricket News

SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

in 5 hours

IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues

Cricket News

IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues

3 days ago

India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

Sports

India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

3 days ago

Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

Sports

Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

3 days ago

Trending Sports News

ICC decision: Australia and South Africa to leave Pakistan, sent to Dubai

खेल

ICC decision: Australia and South Africa to leave Pakistan, sent to Dubai

in 5 hours

SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

क्रिकेट

SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

in 5 hours

IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues

क्रिकेट

IND vs PAK: Three More Clashes This Year! Check Dates and Venues

3 days ago

India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

खेल

India leads in World Cup, T20 Word Cup wins; most victories in current Champions Trophy too, Afghanistan ahead of Pakistan

3 days ago

Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

खेल

Rohit Sharma's Income to Receive Significant Boost: Lakhs Monthly Without Playing

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.