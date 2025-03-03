SA vs NZ 2nd semifinal: Will South Africa reach the final without playing the semifinal? ICC rule may help

According to ICC rules, if rain interrupts a semi-final or final match, a reserve day can be used. If rain continues on the reserve day, the match will be abandoned. Already, one group stage match in Lahore has been abandoned due to rain. Therefore, if rain prevents the semi-final from being played on the scheduled day, an attempt will be made to play it on the reserve day. If the match still cannot be played under these conditions, New Zealand will be eliminated.

Understanding the ICC Rule According to ICC regulations, if a knockout match is abandoned due to rain, the team with the better net run rate progresses to the next round. New Zealand’s loss to India not only cost them two points but also reduced their net run rate. South Africa currently boasts the highest net run rate in this Champions Trophy. Therefore, if the second semi-final is abandoned due to rain, South Africa will proceed directly to the final, and New Zealand will be eliminated. The first semi-final between India and Australia will be played in Dubai, where there is no anticipated rain.

New Zealand Squad for the Semi-final Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, and Devon Conway.