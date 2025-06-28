Sachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs

First Batsman to Score 15,000 Runs Exactly 18 years ago, on 29 June 2007, Sachin Tendulkar achieved another significant milestone. In a match against South Africa in Belfast, Tendulkar scored a magnificent 93 runs, completing 15,000 runs in his ODI career. This was his 387th ODI innings. To this day, this feat remains solely in Sachin’s name in ODI cricket, with no other batsman even coming close.

Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI Career Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI career is one of the most glorious and inspiring in cricket history. Between 1989 and 2012, the Master Blaster scored 18,426 runs in 463 ODI matches at an average of 44.83. During this period, he scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. His highest score was an unbeaten 200. Sachin holds the record for the most runs in ODI cricket, a record unlikely to be broken in the foreseeable future.

A String of Records in Test Career Furthermore, Sachin scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, hitting 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. His highest score was an unbeaten 248. He has 10 runs in his only T20I match. Sachin was also a successful spinner, with 154 wickets in ODIs, 46 in Tests, and 1 in T20Is.

Played in Six World Cups In his 24-year international career, the Master Blaster played in six ODI World Cups. He was part of the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011 ODI World Cups. In 2003, the Indian team narrowly missed winning the World Cup, losing to Australia in the final. In that World Cup, Sachin scored the highest number of runs (673) and won the Golden Bat award.

His dream of winning the World Cup was fulfilled in 2011. The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to win their second ODI World Cup. The ‘God of Cricket’, revered by millions of fans, bid farewell to international cricket on 16 November 2013.