scriptSachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs

Exactly 18 years ago today, Sachin Tendulkar achieved the milestone of 15,000 ODI runs, scoring a magnificent 93 against South Africa.

BharatJun 28, 2025 / 10:21 am

Patrika Desk

Sachin Tendulkar’s name needs no introduction in the world of cricket. Known globally as the ‘God of Cricket’, he achieved numerous milestones in his 24-year-long career, many of which remain seemingly insurmountable even today. The only batsman to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket, he captivated cricket lovers worldwide with his consistent performance throughout his career.

First Batsman to Score 15,000 Runs

Exactly 18 years ago, on 29 June 2007, Sachin Tendulkar achieved another significant milestone. In a match against South Africa in Belfast, Tendulkar scored a magnificent 93 runs, completing 15,000 runs in his ODI career. This was his 387th ODI innings. To this day, this feat remains solely in Sachin’s name in ODI cricket, with no other batsman even coming close.

Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI Career

Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI career is one of the most glorious and inspiring in cricket history. Between 1989 and 2012, the Master Blaster scored 18,426 runs in 463 ODI matches at an average of 44.83. During this period, he scored 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. His highest score was an unbeaten 200. Sachin holds the record for the most runs in ODI cricket, a record unlikely to be broken in the foreseeable future.

A String of Records in Test Career

Furthermore, Sachin scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches, hitting 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. His highest score was an unbeaten 248. He has 10 runs in his only T20I match. Sachin was also a successful spinner, with 154 wickets in ODIs, 46 in Tests, and 1 in T20Is.

Played in Six World Cups

In his 24-year international career, the Master Blaster played in six ODI World Cups. He was part of the 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2011 ODI World Cups. In 2003, the Indian team narrowly missed winning the World Cup, losing to Australia in the final. In that World Cup, Sachin scored the highest number of runs (673) and won the Golden Bat award.
His dream of winning the World Cup was fulfilled in 2011. The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to win their second ODI World Cup. The ‘God of Cricket’, revered by millions of fans, bid farewell to international cricket on 16 November 2013.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Sachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

National News

Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

in 5 hours

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

Bhopal

Government Teachers' Jobs at Risk: 20 Schools Face Closure in MP City

in 4 hours

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

Bollywood

Shefali Jariwala Passes Away: Post-Mortem to Reveal Cause

in 3 hours

Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

National News

Kolkata Gang Rape: Law Student Victim of Brutal Assault

14 hours ago

Latest Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping easy catches? Ashwin reveals surprising reason

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping easy catches? Ashwin reveals surprising reason

2 days ago

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

Cricket News

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

2 days ago

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

3 days ago

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

Cricket News

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

4 days ago

Trending Sports News

Sachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs

क्रिकेट

Sachin Tendulkar's 18-Year-Old Unbroken ODI Record: 15,000 Runs

in 5 hours

IND vs ENG: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping easy catches? Ashwin reveals surprising reason

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Why is Yashasvi Jaiswal dropping easy catches? Ashwin reveals surprising reason

2 days ago

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

क्रिकेट

West Indies Bowl Australia Out for 180, Their Lowest Test Score in 30 Years

2 days ago

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

क्रिकेट

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

3 days ago

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

क्रिकेट

Indian Cricket Legend Dilip Doshi Passes Away

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.