Samson on fire in KCL, century and fifty boost Asia Cup opener claim

Sanju Samson, Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025 is fast approaching, and the inclusion of Shubman Gill in the Indian team has sparked debate regarding the batting combination. Some reports suggest Gill will open the innings in the Asia Cup. However, Sanju Samson, with a century and a half-century in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), has once again demonstrated why he is considered one of the world's best T20 batsmen.
Samson's impressive performance in the KCL has strengthened his position. Chief selector, Agarkar, had stated during the team announcement that either Samson or Gill would open alongside Abhishek Sharma. Samson's KCL performance has solidified his claim to open the innings. He proved that when Samson's bat is in full flow, the ball consistently finds the boundary.
Against the Kollam Sailors, he smashed a century off just 42 balls, scoring 121 runs in 51 balls with the help of 13 fours and 5 sixes. In the match between Kochi Blue Tigers and Thrissur Titans played on Tuesday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, he astonished cricket fans by scoring 13 runs off a single ball. Samson hit a six off the fourth ball of the fifth over; the umpire called it a no-ball, resulting in seven runs. He then hit another six off the next ball. In this match, Samson scored 89 runs off 46 balls, including 4 fours and 9 sixes, with a strike rate of 193.48.
Samson's explosive form has generated considerable excitement among cricket fans, with speculation about him batting at either the first or second position. Recently, his coach and mentor, Rafi Gomez, stated that he is not at all worried about where Samson will fit into the batting order and that Samson's focus is solely on his game. He previously opened and batted at number three, but now plays in the middle order, which is crucial for his team. Samson's adaptability to any batting position strengthens his claim. His recent performances have also proven his importance to the Asia Cup team.