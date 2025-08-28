Samson on fire in KCL, century and fifty boost Asia Cup opener claim

Samson's explosive form has generated considerable excitement among cricket fans, with speculation about him batting at either the first or second position. Recently, his coach and mentor, Rafi Gomez, stated that he is not at all worried about where Samson will fit into the batting order and that Samson's focus is solely on his game. He previously opened and batted at number three, but now plays in the middle order, which is crucial for his team. Samson's adaptability to any batting position strengthens his claim. His recent performances have also proven his importance to the Asia Cup team.