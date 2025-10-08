Sanju Samson Ready to Bat at Number 9, Sends Strong Message to Gautam Gambhir

Star Indian player Sanju Samson has expressed concern over the batting order changes in the Asia Cup 2025, stating clearly that he is ready to do anything for the country. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman was named the best T20 International batsman of the year at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards on Tuesday. After being assigned the role of opener in the T20 team to Shubman Gill, Samson batted lower down the order in the Asia Cup. He is now ready to become a villain or a joker to retain his place in the Indian team.