Sanju Samson Ready to Bat at Number 9, Sends Strong Message to Gautam Gambhir

Sanju Samson on Gautam Gambhir: For the first time after his opening spot in the Indian team was taken away, Sanju Samson has broken his silence.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 08, 2025

Sanju Samson on Gautam Gambhir

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson (Photo Source: IANS)

Star Indian player Sanju Samson has expressed concern over the batting order changes in the Asia Cup 2025, stating clearly that he is ready to do anything for the country. The Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman was named the best T20 International batsman of the year at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards on Tuesday. After being assigned the role of opener in the T20 team to Shubman Gill, Samson batted lower down the order in the Asia Cup. He is now ready to become a villain or a joker to retain his place in the Indian team.

Samson's Message to Gambhir

At the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, Sanju said he has no objection to batting at number 9 or even bowling left-arm spin. He stated that one cannot refuse anything when wearing the Indian team jersey. He also mentioned that he has worked very hard to secure a place in the Indian dressing room.

Lower Order Also Performed Well

It is worth noting that despite being asked to bat in a position where he had no prior experience, Sanju performed quite well in the Asia Cup 2025. He played crucial innings of 39 runs against Sri Lanka in the Super Four match and 24 runs in the final against Pakistan. Samson admitted that although he has been in international cricket for a decade, he has only managed to play a few matches, which is ironic.

Played Only 40 Matches in a 10-Year International Career

Sanju said, "I recently completed 10 years in international cricket, but I have only played 40 matches. To be honest, I wrote in a post that statistics don't tell the whole story, but I am truly proud of who I am today and proud of the challenges I have overcome. Instead of focusing on external noise, I have made it a habit to focus on internal noise."

