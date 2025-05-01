Sanju Samson's Injury: Will He Play Against Mumbai Today? Coach Rahul Dravid Provides Update

At the start of this season, Sanju Samson played the first three matches as an impact player due to a finger injury. Ryan Parag (रियान पराग) captained the team in his absence. Samson then returned as captain and led the team in four matches. However, he sustained an injury during a match against Delhi Capitals and had to retire hurt. This injury was a side strain, which ruled him out of the next three matches. Ryan Parag once again took over the captaincy during this period.

Responding to a question from news agency PTI, Dravid said, “Side strain injuries can sometimes be tricky. Sanju is receiving excellent care, and we are monitoring his condition daily. We are trying to avoid any rush to prevent any impact on his long-term health.”

He further added, “Sanju’s recovery is good, but we are monitoring it daily. Every day we receive reports from the medical team on his availability. In this process, we want to proceed gradually and are prioritising his health.”

Rahul Dravid’s statement makes it clear that the team is adopting a cautious approach regarding Sanju Samson, and he will likely not play in the match against the Mumbai Indians.