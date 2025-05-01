scriptSanju Samson's Injury: Will He Play Against Mumbai Today? Coach Rahul Dravid Provides Update | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Sanju Samson's Injury: Will He Play Against Mumbai Today? Coach Rahul Dravid Provides Update

Dravid said regarding Samson’s injury that side strain injuries can sometimes be complicated. Sanju is receiving good care, but the team is monitoring him daily and we want to proceed gradually.

BharatMay 01, 2025 / 09:22 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Royals (RR) coach Rahul Dravid has provided an update on the fitness of regular captain Sanju Samson ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. He stated that Samson’s recovery is progressing well, but there will be no rush to bring him back.
At the start of this season, Sanju Samson played the first three matches as an impact player due to a finger injury. Ryan Parag (रियान पराग) captained the team in his absence. Samson then returned as captain and led the team in four matches. However, he sustained an injury during a match against Delhi Capitals and had to retire hurt. This injury was a side strain, which ruled him out of the next three matches. Ryan Parag once again took over the captaincy during this period.
Responding to a question from news agency PTI, Dravid said, “Side strain injuries can sometimes be tricky. Sanju is receiving excellent care, and we are monitoring his condition daily. We are trying to avoid any rush to prevent any impact on his long-term health.”
He further added, “Sanju’s recovery is good, but we are monitoring it daily. Every day we receive reports from the medical team on his availability. In this process, we want to proceed gradually and are prioritising his health.”
Rahul Dravid’s statement makes it clear that the team is adopting a cautious approach regarding Sanju Samson, and he will likely not play in the match against the Mumbai Indians.

