Shami Returns to Competitive Cricket in Duleep Trophy

Mohammed Shami's Return: A big question mark hangs over Mohammed Shami's future, especially in Test cricket. Shami, who turns 35 next month, was not selected for the India vs England series. However, he has now been selected for the Duleep Trophy in the East Zone team. According to a report in The Telegraph, this tournament could determine whether he can continue his red-ball career. This tournament will be a crucial test for him to regain his place in the Indian team.
Mohammed Shami is certain to feature in the East Zone's playing XI when they begin their campaign against the North Zone. His fitness will be under scrutiny during this period. There is a strong possibility that Shami will play the first match. The report, quoting a close source, says that Shami is busy with his preparations at his home (Amroha).
Meanwhile, another BCCI source said that if Shami performs impressively against the North Zone, the selectors will definitely take note, as his ability cannot be denied.
The source also said that we need to see if he will play even if the East Zone reaches the quarter-final stage and progresses further. Will his body allow it, considering his knee and hamstring injuries?
In the Ranji match, he would bowl three-four overs in a spell and then leave the field. Therefore, whether his body can withstand the rigours of a multi-day match is a complex question.
Meanwhile, the selectors are keen to pick fast bowlers who can play for the country for at least 7-8 years. A board official said that yes, Shami's performance in this Duleep Trophy will present a clear picture of his chances of returning to the Test team. But it is also important to know whether Shami himself is keen to return to the longer format.
It should be noted that Shami was not dropped from the team due to form. Fitness issues are the sole reason why he could not go to England. After missing the previous tour of Australia, his presence was crucial for the England series. The selectors also spoke to him before finalising the team, but he did not appear very confident. He lacked the necessary assurance that he needed.