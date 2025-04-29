scriptShikhar Dhawan's Sharp Rebuke to Shahid Afridi over Pahalgam Terror Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Shikhar Dhawan's Sharp Rebuke to Shahid Afridi over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has criticised Shahid Afridi for his controversial statement on the Pahalgam terror attack.

BharatApr 29, 2025 / 02:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Shikhar Dhawan slams Shahid Afridi on Pahalgam Terror Attack
Shikhar Dhawan slams Shahid Afridi on Pahalgam Terror Attack: A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on 22 April resulted in the death of 26 tourists, escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Following PM Modi’s warning of action against those responsible, Pakistan reacted angrily. Not only Pakistani leaders but also cricketers have targeted India. Recently, former cricketer Shahid Afridi made a controversial statement demanding proof of Pakistan’s involvement, leading to criticism from Indian cricketers. Former Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has now responded sharply to Afridi’s comments.
Shahid Afridi was embroiled in controversy during a Pakistani TV show where he attributed the Pahalgam attack to Indian security failures. He criticised media coverage and demanded evidence of Pakistan’s involvement, alleging that India has a history of blaming Pakistan for such attacks.

Accusations against the Army

Speaking on Sama TV, he stated that even if a firecracker explodes in India, they blame Pakistan. “You have 800,000 troops in Kashmir, and yet this happened. It means you are useless, incapable of providing security to the people,” he said. Shikhar Dhawan has responded strongly to this controversial statement.

We are proud of our Indian Army – Shikhar Dhawan

In a post on his X account, Shikhar Dhawan told Afridi: “We defeated you in Kargil, you are already so low, how much lower can you go? Instead of making pointless comments, focus on your country’s progress, Shahid Afridi. We are very proud of our Indian Army. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!”

News / Sports / Cricket News / Shikhar Dhawan's Sharp Rebuke to Shahid Afridi over Pahalgam Terror Attack

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

National News

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

1 hour ago

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

48 minutes ago

Putin Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

World

Putin Announces Temporary Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

in 40 minutes

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

World

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

1 hour ago

Latest Cricket News

CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Pitch Report

Cricket News

CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Pitch Report

in 5 hours

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

Cricket News

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

1 hour ago

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Dream: Fastest IPL Century by a 14-Year-Old

Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Dream: Fastest IPL Century by a 14-Year-Old

1 hour ago

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Will Batsmen Dominate or Will Bowlers Reign at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Cricket News

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Will Batsmen Dominate or Will Bowlers Reign at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

19 hours ago

Trending Sports News

Shikhar Dhawan's Sharp Rebuke to Shahid Afridi over Pahalgam Terror Attack

क्रिकेट

Shikhar Dhawan's Sharp Rebuke to Shahid Afridi over Pahalgam Terror Attack

in 5 hours

CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Pitch Report

क्रिकेट

CSK vs PBKS: Chennai Pitch Report

in 5 hours

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

क्रिकेट

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

1 hour ago

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Dream: Fastest IPL Century by a 14-Year-Old

क्रिकेट

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Achieves Dream: Fastest IPL Century by a 14-Year-Old

1 hour ago

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Will Batsmen Dominate or Will Bowlers Reign at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

क्रिकेट

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Will Batsmen Dominate or Will Bowlers Reign at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.