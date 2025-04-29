Shikhar Dhawan's Sharp Rebuke to Shahid Afridi over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Shahid Afridi was embroiled in controversy during a Pakistani TV show where he attributed the Pahalgam attack to Indian security failures. He criticised media coverage and demanded evidence of Pakistan’s involvement, alleging that India has a history of blaming Pakistan for such attacks.

Accusations against the Army Speaking on Sama TV, he stated that even if a firecracker explodes in India, they blame Pakistan. “You have 800,000 troops in Kashmir, and yet this happened. It means you are useless, incapable of providing security to the people,” he said. Shikhar Dhawan has responded strongly to this controversial statement.