Should Kohli and Rohit be dropped from the ODI team? Ganguly's comments on retirement

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has commented on media speculation regarding the future of India's limited-overs stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Recent reports suggested that the upcoming ODI series in Australia might be the final chapter in the illustrious careers of this famed duo.
However, Ganguly stressed that decisions regarding their continued presence in the team should be based on their performance. Emphasising the importance of merit and form, Ganguly stated, “Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma have outstanding records in limited-overs cricket. As long as they continue to perform at the highest level, they should continue to play.”
The series, starting October 19th in Australia, marks the beginning of India's preparations for the ODI World Cup in South Africa in 2027, a tournament where India will aim to retain its dominance. Following Australia, India will play three ODIs against South Africa in December, continuing its busy international schedule.
Ganguly also lauded the immense experience of both players, particularly in limited-overs formats, mentioning Virat Kohli's unparalleled ODI record and Rohit Sharma's significant contributions. He described both players as the backbone of India's limited-overs team.
Acknowledging the busy schedule, Ganguly highlighted the need for players to manage their workload. He said, “After the IPL, playing five consecutive Test matches is very tiring, so taking short breaks is essential to maintain peak performance.”
Looking ahead, Ganguly expressed confidence in Team India's overall strength, especially in limited-overs cricket. He stated, “India is extremely strong in limited-overs formats, and while they are formidable in red-ball cricket as well, their dominance in limited-overs cricket is particularly impressive.” Commenting on India's upcoming Asia Cup campaign and other tournaments, Ganguly said, “India will be very difficult for any team to beat in conditions like Dubai,” emphasising India's adaptability and balanced team.
Finally, Ganguly stressed the importance of nurturing future talent and appreciated the leadership and experience of senior players like Kohli and Rohit. His comments expressed optimism for India's cricketing future as the team prepares for major international challenges, focusing on skill, determination, and consistent excellence.