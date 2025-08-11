11 August 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Cricket News

Should Kohli and Rohit be dropped from the ODI team? Ganguly's comments on retirement

Ganguly also lauded the immense experience of both players, particularly in limited-overs formats, mentioning Virat Kohli's unparalleled ODI record and Rohit Sharma's significant contributions.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Sourav Ganguly
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credit - IANS)

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has commented on media speculation regarding the future of India's limited-overs stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Recent reports suggested that the upcoming ODI series in Australia might be the final chapter in the illustrious careers of this famed duo.

However, Ganguly stressed that decisions regarding their continued presence in the team should be based on their performance. Emphasising the importance of merit and form, Ganguly stated, “Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma have outstanding records in limited-overs cricket. As long as they continue to perform at the highest level, they should continue to play.”

The series, starting October 19th in Australia, marks the beginning of India's preparations for the ODI World Cup in South Africa in 2027, a tournament where India will aim to retain its dominance. Following Australia, India will play three ODIs against South Africa in December, continuing its busy international schedule.

Ganguly also lauded the immense experience of both players, particularly in limited-overs formats, mentioning Virat Kohli's unparalleled ODI record and Rohit Sharma's significant contributions. He described both players as the backbone of India's limited-overs team.

Acknowledging the busy schedule, Ganguly highlighted the need for players to manage their workload. He said, “After the IPL, playing five consecutive Test matches is very tiring, so taking short breaks is essential to maintain peak performance.”

Looking ahead, Ganguly expressed confidence in Team India's overall strength, especially in limited-overs cricket. He stated, “India is extremely strong in limited-overs formats, and while they are formidable in red-ball cricket as well, their dominance in limited-overs cricket is particularly impressive.” Commenting on India's upcoming Asia Cup campaign and other tournaments, Ganguly said, “India will be very difficult for any team to beat in conditions like Dubai,” emphasising India's adaptability and balanced team.

Finally, Ganguly stressed the importance of nurturing future talent and appreciated the leadership and experience of senior players like Kohli and Rohit. His comments expressed optimism for India's cricketing future as the team prepares for major international challenges, focusing on skill, determination, and consistent excellence.

Share the news:

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 09:57 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Should Kohli and Rohit be dropped from the ODI team? Ganguly's comments on retirement
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.