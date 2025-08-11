Should Kohli and Rohit be dropped from the ODI team? Ganguly's comments on retirement

Looking ahead, Ganguly expressed confidence in Team India's overall strength, especially in limited-overs cricket. He stated, “India is extremely strong in limited-overs formats, and while they are formidable in red-ball cricket as well, their dominance in limited-overs cricket is particularly impressive.” Commenting on India's upcoming Asia Cup campaign and other tournaments, Ganguly said, “India will be very difficult for any team to beat in conditions like Dubai,” emphasising India's adaptability and balanced team.