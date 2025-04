Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan Return to BCCI Contract List 2025; Five Players Axed

Financial Breakdown The BCCI has created four categories for its central contracts for Indian cricketers. The highest is Grade A+, reserved for players who play all three formats, subject to performance. This is followed by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C. A Grade A+ player receives ₹7 crore annually, a Grade A player ₹5 crore, a Grade B player ₹3 crore, and a Grade C player ₹1 crore.

BCCI Central Contract List 2025 Grade A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. Grade A: Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya. Grade B: Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer.

Grade C: Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Akashdeep, Varun Chakravarthy, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Rajat Patidar.

BCCI Central Contract List 2024 Grade A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. Grade A: R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya. Grade B: Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C: Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Rajat Patidar.