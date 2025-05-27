scriptShreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone

Shreyas Iyer has created history by leading Punjab Kings to the Qualifier 1, or top 2, of IPL 2025. He has achieved a feat in the IPL that no one has ever accomplished before.

May 27, 2025 / 10:57 am

Patrika Desk

Shreyas Iyer IPL Record

Shreyas Iyer IPL Record

Shreyas Iyer IPL Record: Under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, Punjab Kings have secured a place in Qualifier 1 of the IPL playoffs after 11 years. On Monday, 26 May, in the final league match of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, securing the top position in the points table. Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to victory last year, proved why Punjab invested ₹26.75 crore in him. This season, he has delivered exceptional captaincy and batting performances. He has also achieved an unprecedented milestone in IPL history.

Released by KKR Before the Mega Auction

In IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory. Despite this, KKR released him just before the mega auction. Now, he is excelling for Punjab Kings. KKR, now eliminated from the tournament, must be regretting their decision.

Captaining Three IPL Teams

Shreyas Iyer has captained three different IPL teams. Remarkably, he led all three teams to the top two positions, making him the first captain in IPL history to achieve this feat. He first captained Delhi Capitals, leading them to a top-2 finish. Then, he led KKR to the championship title. Now, he has guided Punjab Kings to a top-2 position.

Mumbai, Five-Time Champions, Thrashed by 7 Wickets

The 69th match of IPL 2025 was played on Monday, 26 May, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 184 runs for seven wickets. Punjab Kings comfortably chased the target, losing three wickets with nine balls to spare, securing their place in Qualifier 1.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone

Shreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone

in 4 hours

