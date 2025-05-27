Shreyas Iyer Creates History: Unprecedented IPL Captaincy Milestone

Released by KKR Before the Mega Auction In IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer captained Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to victory. Despite this, KKR released him just before the mega auction. Now, he is excelling for Punjab Kings. KKR, now eliminated from the tournament, must be regretting their decision.

Captaining Three IPL Teams Shreyas Iyer has captained three different IPL teams. Remarkably, he led all three teams to the top two positions, making him the first captain in IPL history to achieve this feat. He first captained Delhi Capitals, leading them to a top-2 finish. Then, he led KKR to the championship title. Now, he has guided Punjab Kings to a top-2 position.