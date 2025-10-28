Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Out of ICU, Stable After Rib Injury and Internal Bleeding

Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Shreyas Iyer, who was admitted to the ICU due to a rib injury and sudden internal bleeding, is now stable. He has also been moved out of the ICU.

Oct 28, 2025

Shreyas Iyer Health Update

ChatGPT said: Shreyas Iyer health update: Cricketer undergoing treatment at a Sydney hospital. (Photo source: X@/IS_Netwrk)

Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Shreyas Iyer, who was injured while taking a catch during the India vs Australia Sydney ODI, was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday due to a rib injury and internal bleeding. Given the severity of the injury, he was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to the latest update on Tuesday, Shreyas is now safe. He has been shifted from the ICU to a ward. His condition is currently reported to be stable.

Shreyas Iyer, the vice-captain of the Indian ODI cricket team, took a brilliant catch of Alex Carey while running backwards from point during the third ODI against Australia. During this, he injured his left rib. He was taken to the hospital on Monday. After examination, it was found that a part of his body just below the rib had ruptured, causing severe internal bleeding.

Sources close to the development said that the situation could have been very serious. However, he was admitted to the ICU before that. According to the latest report on Tuesday, Iyer is now safe and has also been shifted from the ICU to a ward. It is believed that he will have to stay in the hospital for a few more days.

What did the BCCI say?

The BCCI had provided information on Monday that the board was closely monitoring Shreyas's condition and keeping his family updated. The BCCI statement said that Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to the lower part of his left rib while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25. He was taken to the hospital for further investigation. Scans revealed an injury to his spleen. He is undergoing treatment, his condition is stable, and he is recovering well.

Published on:

28 Oct 2025 09:32 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer Health Update: Out of ICU, Stable After Rib Injury and Internal Bleeding

