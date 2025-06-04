Shreyas Iyer's Heartfelt Post-Match Comments Win Hearts After PBKS's Narrow IPL 2025 Final Loss to RCB

‘Honestly, I’m very disappointed’ – Shreyas Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer said, “Honestly, I’m very disappointed, but the way our players played and enjoyed this occasion was impeccable. Credit goes to the management, support staff, and everyone who participated and contributed. The support we received from the owners was also amazing.”

Identifying the Match’s Turning Point Regarding the match loss, he said, “Considering the previous match against MI, I felt 200 was a par score, but they bowled brilliantly. Praising RCB bowler Krunal Pandya, the match hero, Shreyas said, “Krunal, in particular, has a lot of experience. He’s been doing this for a long time. I believe that was the turning point of the match.”

‘We wouldn’t be here without them’ Iyer further added, “I’m very proud of every individual in this team. There are many young players playing their first season. The fearless attitude they displayed was amazing. I keep saying the same thing, but a salute to everyone here and the support staff and management who contributed. We wouldn’t be here without them; congratulations to them.”