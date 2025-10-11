Shubman Gill Becomes India's Leading Batter in WTC, Overtakes Rishabh Pant's Record

Shubman Gill becomes leading run scorer for India in WTC: Indian team captain and star batsman Shubman Gill created history on Saturday with his brilliant batting against the West Indies in the Delhi Test. Gill has now become the highest run-scorer for India in the World Test Championship. On the first day of this Test, he broke the record of former captain Rohit Sharma for the second-highest runs for India in the World Test Championship. He has now surpassed wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who holds the top position in this regard. He achieved this feat at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 75 runs by lunch on the second day.