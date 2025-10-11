Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Shubman Gill Becomes India's Leading Batter in WTC, Overtakes Rishabh Pant's Record

Shubman Gill becomes leading run scorer for India in WTC: Team India captain Shubman Gill has broken Rishabh Pant's record to become India's highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship. He had previously broken Rohit Sharma's record.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

Shubman Gill becomes leading run scorer for India in WTC

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill. (Photo source: ANI)

Shubman Gill becomes leading run scorer for India in WTC: Indian team captain and star batsman Shubman Gill created history on Saturday with his brilliant batting against the West Indies in the Delhi Test. Gill has now become the highest run-scorer for India in the World Test Championship. On the first day of this Test, he broke the record of former captain Rohit Sharma for the second-highest runs for India in the World Test Championship. He has now surpassed wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who holds the top position in this regard. He achieved this feat at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium and returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 75 runs by lunch on the second day.

Became 11th batsman in the world

It is worth noting that Shubman Gill has also become the 11th batsman to score the most runs in the World Test Championship. The record for the most runs in the WTC is currently held by former England captain and experienced batsman Joe Root. He has scored a total of 6080 runs in 69 matches at an excellent average of 52.86. During this period, Root has hit 21 centuries. Root is also the player with the most centuries in the history of the WTC.

Jadeja, Rahul and Jaiswal also in the race

Indian batsman Shubman Gill has scored over 2750 runs in 71 innings across 39 matches in the World Test Championship at an average of 42.36. He has scored 9 centuries during this period. Meanwhile, Pant has scored a total of 2731 runs in 38 matches at an average of 43.34, while former captain Rohit Sharma has 2716 runs in 40 matches, who has retired from Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul have also scored over 2000 runs in the World Test Championship.

India 427/4 at lunch on Day 2 of first innings

Talking about the second Test between India and West Indies, the Indian team has scored 427 runs for the loss of four wickets by lunch on the second day of their first innings. KL Rahul contributed 38 runs, Sai Sudharsan 87 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal 175 runs, and Nitish Reddy 43 runs. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill returned to the pavilion unbeaten on 75 runs and Dhruv Jurel on 7 runs by lunch on the second day. For the Windies, Jomel Warrican took three wickets and Anderson Phillip took one wicket.

