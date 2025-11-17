Shubman Gill Discharged from Hospital, But Won't Fly to Guwahati! Team India in Trouble

Shubman Gill Discharged From Hospital: Indian captain Shubman Gill was discharged from Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday, but he will not be able to fly to Guwahati with the Indian team yet. This news could be a cause for concern for Team India. It is known that he had to miss the first Test match against South Africa due to a neck sprain. He retired hurt after playing only three balls in India's first innings and did not bat in the second innings. His absence proved costly for India. The hosts lost the match by 30 runs and trailed the series 0-1. Now the biggest question is, if Gill does not play the second Test in Guwahati, who will replace him?