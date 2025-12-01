Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Shubman Gill injury update: Good news for Indian cricket fans, Shubman Gill to return to the field from this series!

Shubman Gill's Return: A significant update has emerged regarding the return of Shubman Gill, who was ruled out of the team after getting injured in the first Test against South Africa. According to reports, Gill could make his comeback to the team in the T20 series against South Africa.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

Shubman Gill return

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. (Photo source: IANS)

Shubman Gill's return: Virat Kohli's magnificent 52nd ODI century has brought joy across the nation, and amidst this, another piece of good news has emerged for Indian cricket fans. Shubman Gill, India's Test and ODI captain, has finally arrived at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to begin his rehabilitation. He suffered a neck spasm while batting during the Kolkata Test, and his condition worsened, necessitating hospitalisation.

Preparing for return in T20 series

According to the latest report from TOI, Shubman Gill has reached Bengaluru to consult with BCCI doctors and medical staff. Despite taking multiple flights in the past week, he has not experienced any significant issues with his neck. The report suggests that Gill could make a comeback in the India vs. South Africa T20 International series.

Took several flights without any trouble

The report states that there are no red flags currently, and he has taken several flights without any trouble. He has travelled from Kolkata to Guwahati, Guwahati to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chandigarh, and now from Chandigarh to Bengaluru. All efforts are focused on getting him back on the field, but this will not be a rushed process. He will rejoin the squad as soon as he is 100% fit and feels ready for the ground. He is a crucial player across all cricket formats, and everyone wants him to be fully prepared. This information was provided by an official, according to the report.

Had to be admitted to the ICU

It is worth noting that Shubman Gill experienced a neck spasm while batting in India's first innings of the Kolkata Test against South Africa, after which he had to leave the field. Later that day, he was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Given the severity of the injury, he had to be admitted to the ICU. After being discharged from the hospital, Gill took a few days' break and then travelled with the team to Guwahati for the second Test, but the team management decided to rest him, not wanting to take any risks. For this reason, KL Rahul was also handed the captaincy for the ODI series against South Africa in Gill's absence.

