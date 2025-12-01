Shubman Gill injury update: Good news for Indian cricket fans, Shubman Gill to return to the field from this series!

The report states that there are no red flags currently, and he has taken several flights without any trouble. He has travelled from Kolkata to Guwahati, Guwahati to Mumbai, Mumbai to Chandigarh, and now from Chandigarh to Bengaluru. All efforts are focused on getting him back on the field, but this will not be a rushed process. He will rejoin the squad as soon as he is 100% fit and feels ready for the ground. He is a crucial player across all cricket formats, and everyone wants him to be fully prepared. This information was provided by an official, according to the report.